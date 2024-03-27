Nice dish from Jaylin Williams
Nice dish from Jaylin Williams, 03/26/2024
"I really hope that she's doing OK. If she's seeing this, I'm truly sorry."
President Biden poked fun at former President Trump for boasting about winning two golf trophies at his own golf club’s awards Sunday. “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Biden attached a screenshot of Trump’s post earlier in the night on Truth Social. “It is my great…
The Chiefs will take part in the very first new-look NFL kickoff. Here is how it will look starting next season.
The incidents took place in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, forcing the NCAA and host school Gonzaga to scramble to help the Utes relocate to another hotel.
A lawsuit, organized by the Independent Council on Women's Sports, has the potential to have a sweeping impact on the NCAA and college sports.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors were still largely in the dark a day after it was confirmed that the NBA was investigating backup centre Jontay Porter for gambling irregularities. "I was just praying for him," said small forward Bruce Brown on Tuesday after Raptors practice. "Obviously, you don't want to see somebody go through something like that. "But other than that, I mean, I don't know what's going on. I don't want to comment too much, but I don't know." Centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C.,
Former Miami Open finalist Casper Ruud was caught on camera ripping the tournament for being “cheap” and not providing adequate changing room.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kickoff returns are returning to the NFL. Team owners on Tuesday approved a new rule that will take what essentially had become “a dead play” and make it an integral part of the game again. “We feel this is a great day for the NFL,” said Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who was heavily involved in creating the framework for the new hybrid kickoff. The major overhaul to special teams — which has been in the works for years — takes elements of the kickoff rules u
The internet was awash with criticism over officiating in Caitlin Clark, Iowa's win over West Virginia in the women's NCAA Tournament.
Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets' $815,000 offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed.
DENVER — Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is returning to the NHL team's bench for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. St. Louis had been away from the team since March 16 for family reasons. The Canadiens say St. Louis' 16-year-old son, Mason, suffered an injury while playing in a hockey game. Mason experienced injury complications a week later and was hospitalized. Mason's condition has since stabilized and he is recovering at the St. Louis family home in Connecticut,
It is understood that Wolff’s decision to miss the race in Suzuka on April 7 was taken before the start of the new season.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies. Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. “I'm very saddened and shocked that someone I trusted has done this,” the Japanese star said sitting next to Will Ireton
Dana White thinks Jake Paul needs Mike Tyson to garner interest for their fight.
Only 16 teams remain in the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Sweet 16 teams rank in terms of their odds to win March Madness.
Zach Hyman was never — not once — the best player on his team. Or the fastest. Or the one with the most skill. That didn't matter. Hyman was focused on things he could control. His work ethic, his relentless drive, an engine that never seems to quit. "I haven't had the easiest journey," said the Edmonton Oilers winger. "Nobody thought I would continue to progress." Hyman has not only progressed — he's now in elite NHL company. The Toronto native selected with the 123rd pick at the 2010 draft sco
If the Steelers decide to pick up the fifth-year option on Justin Fields, it could make for an uncomfortable QB room with Russell Wilson.
Mahomes cradled her youngest child in an adorable shot posted to Instagram on Sunday
UFC bantamweight champ Sean O'Malley issues Merab Dvalishvili a warning – and is granting his wish.