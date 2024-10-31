Nice dish from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Dodgers can win the championship tonight, but the Yankees are hoping to force a Game 6.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 9 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR running back rankings.
Welcome to the definitive NBA Power Rankings. Let us get to evaluating the vibes.
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?
Shohei Ohtani was limited as the Dodgers topped the Yankees to go up 3-0, but it didn't much matter.
Buehler pitched 5 scoreless innings in Game 3 as the Dodgers took a 3-0 series lead on the Yankees.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night.
Coach James Frankin said the timeline on Allar's recovery will likely go right up to Saturday's 12 p.m. ET kickoff.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
The 49ers have had their struggles too, but got back to 4-4 with the win. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are going the other way.