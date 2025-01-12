Nice dish from Isaiah Collier

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules.
Houston was up and down to close the season, while the Chargers have ripped off three high-scoring wins in a row.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
The title game is set.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
The Pistons are making noise in the East again, with their star point guard leading the way.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels' new coach in December.
Let’s take a look at some contenders, including Victor Wembanyama, who could make their All-Star debuts this February.
Feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of NFL interview news? Let Yahoo Sports help.
Cleveland and Oklahoma City are on pace to win 73 and 70 games, respectively, and will face each other for the first time this season on Wednesday night.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?