Nice dish from Herbert Jones

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Canadians who have missed being able to buy blueberry fritters, cinnamon sugar twists and walnut crunch doughnuts at Tim Hortons are in luck. The fast-food chain revealed Tuesday that it is reviving the three retro treats and putting them back on the menu alongside the Dutchie — the square-shaped, raisin speckled baked good that was one of Tims' first products. The quartet will be back for a limited time, starting Jan. 10 across Tims' Canadian locations. Their return is meant to help t