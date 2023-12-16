Nice dish from Gary Trent Jr.
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."
Tiger and his son Charlie will compete against Justin Thomas and his father on Saturday morning in Orlando
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
Shohei Ohtani, who repeatedly praised the Angels on Thursday, gave his former team multiple chances to counter the Dodgers' offer he ultimately accepted.
Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin the third-worst. Stale
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks. In exchange, the Sharks received forward Jack Studnicka. Cicek, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda this season, registering three points (one goal, two assists). The six-foot-three, 201-pounder played all 16 of his career NHL games in 2022-23 with the Sharks, having four assists in that span. Studnicka, meanwhile, has pla
MONTREAL — Sidney Crosby had Mark Recchi as a mentor when he entered the NHL in 2005-06. On Wednesday night, Sid the Kid matched his former teammate on the all-time scoring list — and it won’t take long to pass him if the game was any indicator. Crosby put on a show with two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a never-ending 12-round shootout. "It goes by really quick,” said Crosby about his career. “To be in company with Recchs, havin
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career-high and franchise record with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the game was marred by a dispute over the game ball.
Ex-Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots this past offseason. How has Elliott played this season?
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
Sanko is nominated for Sports Personality of the Year at the Annual World MMA Awards on Thursday
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings that could just help you achieve playoff success in Week 15.
True North Sports and Entertainment has recruited Manitoba businesspeople to sell season tickets for the Winnipeg Jets.True North invited business leaders to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday as part of an effort to expand its season-ticket base, spokesperson Krista Sinaisky said.At the meeting, True North chief revenue officer Norva Riddell invited businesspeople from Winnipeg and elsewhere in Manitoba "to promote season ticket memberships to their respective business and personal networks," Sinais
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went off on Florida State fans angry for being left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama.
Charles Barkley reacts to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension following an on-court altercation earlier this week with Jusuf Nurkić.
Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, one brother in a family who took professional wrestling by storm in the 1980s until a series of tragedies
Several Dolphins in question for Sunday’s Jets game