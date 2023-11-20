Nice dish from Gary Harris

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
And wore her underwear over fishnets.
Hackers can learn things from professional golfers, although Joost Luiten was not expecting to hand out this kind of salutary lesson here on Sunday.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
McIlroy now owns five Race to Dubai titles.
STOCKHOLM — William Nylander was the star attraction all week on home soil. From autograph signings to television appearances, the stylish Swede owned centre stage. He also fittingly tied a bow on the NHL Global Series. The red-hot Nylander scored at 3:09 of overtime Sunday as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 3-1 lead in the third period to down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 and secure their fourth straight win. The winger wove into the offensive zone with the teams playing 3-on-3 before buryin
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying F1 event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. Trashed every chance he got, the LVGP delivered for eventual winner Max Verstappen who was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season.
Jordan Travis' brutal, heartbreaking injury will likely cost Florida State a College Football Playoff spot.
The most enduring and ruinous narrative peddled by the Tour was that every event mattered equally.
Two teen female hockey players allege their coach manipulated and abused players on their elite under-18 team in Alberta, raising all sorts of red flags. The coach has now been charged with 15 offences linked to a relationship with an underage player in Manitoba — including sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.
NEW YORK (AP) — Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was cut loose by Milwaukee and former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis by Arizona, among 63 players who became free agents Friday night when their teams declined to offer 2024 contracts. Nick Senzel, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was dropped by Cincinnati and Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings by Miami. A pair of 2019 All-Stars were allowed to go free, designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach by the New York Mets and outfielder Austin Meado
Smoltz hadn’t finished better than T-54 in three prior appearances at the first stage of PGA Tour Champions Q-School.