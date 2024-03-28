Nice dish from Dillon Brooks

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors were still largely in the dark a day after it was confirmed that the NBA was investigating backup centre Jontay Porter for gambling irregularities. "I was just praying for him," said small forward Bruce Brown on Tuesday after Raptors practice. "Obviously, you don't want to see somebody go through something like that. "But other than that, I mean, I don't know what's going on. I don't want to comment too much, but I don't know." Centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C.,