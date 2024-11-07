Nice dish from Darius Garland

"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Charles McDonald checks in with his look at the most notable developments of the 2024 season, both good and bad.
Moore ran off the field in the middle of a play due to a rolled ankle.
The Lions added a much-needed pass rusher at the NFL trade deadline, getting Za'Darius Smith from the Browns.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
Don't be surprised if the bidding war for the 26-year-old outfielder surpasses $600 million.
DeAndre Hopkins is already paying off for the Chiefs and the Lions and Commanders beefed up on defense. But what are the Cowboys and Steelers both made underwhelming additions.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 10 quarterback rankings.
Moss has started USC's first nine games of the season
The trade deadline has come and gone for the 2024 NFL season.
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
Outspoken Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly unloaded on the Yankees on his podcast, saying they were one of the worst teams in the MLB postseason.
What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? This week, let's take a look a decision made by Patriots' coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots appear to have found a suitable replacement for Tom Brady.
The Royals, Guardians, Mariners, Rockies, Brewers and Giants landed two Gold Gloves winners each out of the 20 overall winners.
Atlanta becomes one of three MLS teams to force a deciding match in the first round of the playoffs, with three Game 2s still to go.
Chepkirui defeated defending champion Hellen Obiri in the final stretch, while Nageeye pulled ahead of 2022 winner Evans Chabet for the win.
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.