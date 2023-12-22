Nice dish from Cole Anthony
Here’s what Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown had to say after hearing about a tweet from De’Aaron Fox’s wife.
Cameras caught the Chiefs tight end and the Patriots head coach talking after their Week 15 game. Here's what was said between the two.
The host weighs in on the big moments from the finale.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
Steph Curry hit a game-winning three to lead the Warriors past the Celtics, prompting Shaq to ask whether he should be part of the NBA's GOAT debate.
Jalen Hurts opened some eyes with his questions surrounding the Eagles' "commitment." He has the support of his center, veteran Jason Kelce.
Aaron Rodgers’ rift with his family — including his younger brother Jordan Rodgers — dates back to at least 2014
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on the latest episode of his podcast, 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce'
The Spaniard is reportedly earning upwards of £450million from the move.
Major League Baseball announced several tweaks for 2024, focusing on further improving the pace of play.
Who are the players who can take advantage of mismatches in the playoffs? Sal Vetri breaks down some of his favorite plays.
Who are the best quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the past five years? Here's a look at our re-draft.
Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers spoofed ambulance-chasing attorneys on TV for kicks.
New points changes from the Official World Golf Ranking will reward the best players ... and could show the way for LIV Golf.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 16 Christmas Day matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.
Brad Marchand doesn't have to say a word when a new player walks into the Boston Bruins' locker room. The standard and expectation was set long ago. It started with former captain Zdeno Chara and continued when the torch was passed to Patrice Bergeron. The 'C' was then handed down to Marchand when the latter retired this summer. Every player is held to account — top-line forward or seventh defenceman — regardless of where they fit in the team's hierarchy. "It's known that's how it works," Marcha
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys at Dolphins, Ravens at 49ers and a pair of upsets. Our previews and predictions for all 16 games
According to a recent report, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to eventually complete a Zach LaVine trade.
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 124-108 on Wednesday night. Chicago shot 54.5% from the field and had eight players score in double figures. Coby White had 17 points and reserve Ayo Dosunmu added 14. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season. Despite the continued absence of All-Star guard Zach LaVine due to right foot inflammation, the Bulls