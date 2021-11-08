Nicaraguans Protest in Miami as Biden Decries 'Sham' Elections

Demonstrations took place in Miami, Florida, on November 7 against what US President Joe Biden called “sham elections” in Nicaragua.

Biden said Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, “orchestrated” a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair.”

In a statement, Biden said the pair now ruled the country as “autocrats” as they had “shuttered independent media, locked up journalists and members of the private sector, and bullied civil society organizations into closing their doors”.

Hundreds of protesters marched from the Nicaraguan Consulate to Jose Marti Park, according to local news.

US Representative Maria Elvira Salazar posted this video showing the demonstration in Ruben Dario Park, with the message: “WE DEMAND FREEDOM FOR NICARAGUA.” Credit: Maria Elvira Salazar via Storyful