Nicaragua and Honduras evacuate coast before Eta

Nicaragua and Honduras scrambled to evacuate the Atlantic coast Monday as Hurricane Eta barreled closer to the region.





According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the potentially devastating Category 4 storm may bring 'catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides.'

The NHC also says water levels may reach up to 18 feet above normal tide and winds could hit speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

Jamaica, southern Haiti, the Cayman Islands, El Salvador and southern Mexico may also be hit.

Around 3,000 families on Nicaragua's Atlantic coast had been evacuated as of Monday afternoon.

Supplies have been sent to help residents prepare for Eta's impact, according to the country's Vice-President.

Authorities in Honduras say the government has issued the highest-level red alert on the coast and evacuations were underway as several towns begin flooding.

The NHC expects the storm to weaken once it crashes into the mountains of Central America.

Eta is now the 28th named tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, tying an all-time record set in 2005.