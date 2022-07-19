'Like Niagara Falls!' Flood Waters Pour Into Manhattan Subway

New York City subways were impacted with extensive delays as flash flooding affected operation on Monday, July 18.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Manhattan, the Bronx, Yonkers, and New Rochelle on Monday evening and urged residents to seek higher ground.

Video recorded by Randy Schein shows the deluge pour down the exit stairs of 157th Street and Broadway.

“I ran into the subway and I descended down the stairs. About five minutes after I did so, the place flooded like it was Niagara Falls!” Schein told Storyful, adding: “this could be a good example of how climate change affects us in our everyday lives.” Credit: Randy Schein via Storyful