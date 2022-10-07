NI secretary repeats pledge for assembly election

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris says he will call another election for the Northern Ireland Assembly if power sharing is not restored within weeks. He describes it as "vitally important" for Stormont to reform and says the election will be held on 28th October. Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney stresses the need for devolved institutions that can "make decisions" but warns that an election is likely to make issues such as the Northern Ireland Protocol "totem issues again" that are "likely to divide rather than bring people together". .