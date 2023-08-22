NHTSA proposes alarm for back seatbelt usage
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is proposing new changes to seat belts in cars, requiring carmakers to equip vehicles with seat belt use warnings to increase usage.
Nissan Sentra, Jeep Cherokee and Compass SUVs, Kia Sorrento SUVs, and Ford F-Super Duty pickups are among 659,000 vehicles recently recalled.
Ashlea Albertson, a driver for Tony Stewart's dirt racing team, was a passenger in the crash.
The US Air Force is looking for planes that can carry more cargo over longer distances while using less fuel and operating at a wider range of bases.
HOLYROOD, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP say a man is dead following a highway collision involving a moose over the weekend. Police say the collision occurred Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Middle Gull Pond, N.L. They say a car with four occupants hit a moose that was crossing the highway. The victim, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the others in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has not been id
(Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators said on Monday that they are investigating whether Ford Motor's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles adequately addressed concerns and whether it should be expanded to more vehicles. Ford issued the June 2022 recall because high voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events, which could result in an immediate loss of propulsion power, increasing the risk of a crash. Following the recall for 2021 and 2022 model year vehicles, Ford issued a technical service bulletin to replace the High Voltage Battery Junction Box on recalled vehicles.
After a calamitous holiday in Italy last year that featured a hurricane, power cuts, and plagues of scorpion, wild boar and hornets, almost the happiest event of which was a hailstorm that peppered the bodywork of my tinny Fiat Panda (hire cost: £750) with 40 or 50 small round dents but touched none of my friends’ cars, we decided to do exactly the same thing again this year: same time of year, same house. We even gained another family, the Browns, avid disaster tourists.
Inside a workshop on a Cotswolds industrial estate, a small group of technicians is busying itself. Parts are being shuffled from one work station to another, all vital components in Britain’s drive towards an electrified future.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, announced Tuesday it served 41.6 million passengers in the first half of this year — exceeding figures for the same period in 2019 as travelers return to the air after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates in skyscraper-studded Dubai, long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide. The new figures at the airport
A new car that costs under $20,000, once an unofficial threshold of affordability, is all but history in the United States. Blame it on automakers abandoning the low-profit small-car business as American consumers increasingly gravitate toward pricier SUVs and trucks. The compact Mitsubishi Mirage has become the last new vehicle with an average selling price under $20,000. And even the Mirage appears on the way out. The trade publication Automotive News has reported that Mitsubishi will stop sel
1994 Ferrari 355 GTB: The Euro Spec Marvel.
Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to claim the sublime Porsche 718 Cayman GT4!
A crash has shut down a road in Dauphin County.
One killed, and four injured in collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The alleged carjacker missed a curve, veered into the berm and “became airborne.”
In the 5 p.m. hour, driver hit a vehicle at Briggsmore and then another farther south on Tully.
To help alleviate a national pilot shortage amid strong travel demand, Canadian discount carrier Flair ...
Indonesia's government used the Jakarta auto show to double down on plans to drive production and sales of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia's largest auto market, but buyers are not sold yet. The price premium on electric vehicles (EVs), questions about the availability of charging stations and doubts about new brands are reasons to hold back for now, said visitors to the auto show in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta.
Purchasing a used car is a great way to save money and get a reliable vehicle to take you everywhere you need to go. However, shoppers still need to be careful and do their due diligence when buying a...
Is it a swan song?
JCPS bus involved in crash