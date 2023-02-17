NHS Providers chief: Nurses strike is ‘extremely concerning’

CBC

Sarah Turnbull says the wait for her three-year-old Blake to see a pediatric gastroenterologist was going to be six years. Now it seems like it could be endless, with Saskatchewan's only doctor in that specialty set to leave this coming May. "When she was one year old, they found an unknown tissue on her liver. She has been on the waitlist since then," Turnbull said. "The second reason is that she has a neurogenic bowel that requires special management, and we've never seen a gastroenterologist