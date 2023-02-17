NHS Providers chief: Nurses strike is ‘extremely concerning’
Julian Hartley, the Chief Executive of NHS Providers, expresses his concerns over the latest announcement of a 48-hour nurses strike. His comments come as the Royal College of Nursing has announced a significant escalation in strike action, which means that for the first time, strikes in England will include nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempted.