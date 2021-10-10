NH's Business: Downtown revitalization is a hot trends across NH, including Keene
Captain John Tavares scored a goal and set up another to help the Toronto Maple Leafs win their fourth in a row in their pre-season finale on Saturday.
Tatum had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 113-111 on Saturday night in a preseason game.
Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday.
The Raptors have a long way to go before they can be considered a title contender, but VanVleet is setting the bar high for this season.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
Dalton Del Don provides his lineup tips for every Week 5 game, along with some DFS fliers and fades.
More good news for Tiger.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
Need to break some lineup ties ahead of kick-off? Check out our Week 5 flex position rankings.
With the rigours of the NBA season and injuries dictating which players are available on any given night, don’t expect the Raptors’ rotation to be set in stone this year.
Pena is facing domestic violence charges in Florida.
Even through an intense playoff race, Blue Jays youngsters found the space and confidence to grow into their roles.
The 2021 Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a hair, but made some incredible memories along the way.
Dalano Banton is still raw, but he's catching Nick Nurse's eye with his play.
Former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry is only two games into his time with the Miami Heat and reviews have already been glowing. Perhaps too glowing.
Trevor Gleeson is known for his use of the Flex offence, which may work well for the Raptors' current roster.
No pain, no gain. "What a terrible phrase that we've used for many years to describe our athletes."
Fury definitely deserves to be in the talks as one of the greatest big men in the sport’s long and sometimes glorious history.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canadian Bianca Andreescu's title defence at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., began with a hard-fought second-round match. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., needed three sets and nearly three hours to defeat American Alison Riske 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 Saturday night. The Canadian is the tournament's reigning champion, having won the event the last time it was held in 2019. The 2020 iteration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 21-year-old won the first s
VANCOUVER — When the Edmonton Oilers make their final roster decisions, veterans like Colton Sceviour hope they have shown enough in pre-season to earn a spot on team. Sceviour, a 32-year-old with 500 NHL games with three different teams, knows the Oilers didn’t offer him a professional tryout contract (PTO) to score goals. “My two-way game, my ability to kill penalties is probably my biggest strength,” said Sceviour, a Red Deer, Alta., native, who had five goals and 10 points in 46 games with P