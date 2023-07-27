Was this the NHL's most clutch season ever?

When NHL fans think about Jeremy Roenick’s illustrious career, his penultimate year in the league doesn't come to mind, but as far as inexplicable seasons go, his 2007-08 spree of clutch goals is worth remembering.

Video Transcript

NICK ASHBOURNE: In over 100 years of NHL history, we've seen all kinds of oddballs on the ice, and in this series, we're going to look at some of those inexplicable individual campaigns of all time. It's safe to say that Jeremy Roenick is a type of player who was many things to many different fanbases, and his 2007-2008 is not the year that best represents him as a player. It is the year that might have been his strangest.

At that time, he was 38, playing for a San Jose Shark team with championship aspirations, and he was looking for that first Stanley Cup ring. His overall production that year wasn't spectacular. He had 27 points in 69 games, and he skated less than 14 minutes a night. Those numbers are not notable for a guy with three 100 point seasons on the resume.

What was notable was the context surrounding Roenick's production, as it was one of the most clutch seasons we've ever seen. In 2007-2008, Alex Ovechkin led the NHL with 11 game winning goals, but Roenick was right there behind him with 10. You can probably tell where this is going, but it's a wild statistic because Ovechkin scored 65 goals that year. Meanwhile, Roenick scored only 14, meaning 71.4% of his goals were game winners. In the previous four seasons combined, he only had nine game winning goals, and he had 66 goals total during that time.

The most notable stretch for Roenick was between March 21st and March 28. That's because the San Jose Sharks faced the Anaheim Ducks twice in that span, and Roenick scored game winning goals in both of those games. The division race between the two teams was close enough that if Anaheim had won both those games, they would have won the division over the Sharks, meaning that Roenick's clutchness affected the standings in a meaningful way. I would love to say that switch in the standings would be an epic alternate timeline for NHL history.

Story continues

Unfortunately, it's not because both teams ended up getting eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the playoffs. So the order, it turns out, wouldn't have mattered. All of Roenick's timely goals did matter, though.

The San Jose Sharks put together an 108 point season, which is very difficult to do with a middling plus 29 goal differential. Unfortunately for San Jose, like many of their postseasons, it ended in disappointment, and Roenick was only able to put up 5 points during their run, four of which came in a single game. He ran it back with San Jose the next year in his last NHL season.

Unfortunately for Roenick, he only scored four goals in that year, and none of them were game winners. The clutch magic was officially gone. When NHL fans think of Jeremy Roenick's illustrious 20 year career, they are not going to think about 2007-2008, when he was at the tail end and far from the height of his powers.

But as far as inexplicable seasons go, his run of clutch scoring deserves to be remembered. Can you remember a stranger NHL season? Drop it down in the comments.