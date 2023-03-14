NHL Trivia: Things you totally forgot happened this season

Both Henrik and Daniel Sedin were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last fall but which brother has more NHL points? On this edition of Zone Time trivia, we revisit all the 'Things you totally forgot happened this season.'

JULIAN MCKENZIE: The theme this time around, things you totally forgot happened this season. I'm going to try to test your knowledge on things that happened earlier this year, just some random news events and stuff, or just things that just happened.

Let's start with question number one. This should be an easy one. Both Henrik and Daniel Sedin were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last fall. Which Sedin brother has more points? I guess for the purposes of this one, you could just write out which between-- which player between Henrik and Daniel has most points. You get a bonus point if you happen to know exactly how many points that brother has scored. Between Henrik and Daniel, who has the most career points all time, between both of them?

Omar very much in thought. Avry I can't really tell. Sam looks like she's--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Hang on. I am writing. One second-- my handwriting is so bad. I'm trying to make sure that it's legible for the people to see on camera.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Have you not done this trivia segment before? Have we not seen what your handwriting is like?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I don't know. That's a good question.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, actually, I have to think about it because Sam's definitely done it. Omar's definitely done it.

OMAR: Mm-hmm, not well.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, I don't know-- [LAUGHS]

We're about to find out.

SAM CHANG: So you wanted to know if-- who had more points and then bonus point was--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: The exact number of points they got. If you don't get it, you don't get it.

OMAR: Can we "Price is Right" it for the bonus?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Uh, eh, why?

OMAR: Not sweet.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Why not? Whoever's closest to that number, you get a bonus point. But the most important thing, give me, between Henrik and Daniel, which Sedin brother has the most points. Omar, do you have your answer?

OMAR: Yep.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Avry, do you have your answer?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Read that.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, man, you're going to have to get that closer to the camera, my man. Oof, OK. So Omar has his answer. I think I kind of see Avry's. Sam, you got to lift that up just a little-- yeah, the blur is getting--

SAM CHANG: Oh, is the blur--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: The blur!

OMAR: Should we just read them out?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, no. Oh, man, OK. You might have to-- we might have to get you all to read out your answers.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, all right, I think I see it now. So Sam, you have Henrik Sedin, 1,060 points. Omar has Henrik at 1,027 points. And Avry has Henrik at 1,032 points. I'm happy to say all three of you got the answer correct. Henrik Sedin is the brother with more points with 1,070.

OMAR: No!

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam was the closest, so she gets the bonus points.

OMAR: Oh, man! I was hoping--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes!

OMAR: I was hoping it'd be below because I'm like, oh-- I would have wanted "Price is Right" rules, nice. That's awesome, sick.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, 1,070 points for Henrik Sedin, 1,041 for Daniel. So OK, so Sam has the bonus point. So she technically has the one up on y'all.

OMAR: Nice.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Question number two, actor Ryan Reynolds recently joined a bid with the Remington Group to purchase the Ottawa Senators. But earlier this year, it was suggested that this Canadian artist would also join Reynolds in buying the Senators. This is a multiple choice one for you guys. Is it a, The Weeknd, B, Drake, C, Massari, D, Carly Rae Jepsen? Which Canadian artist?

OMAR: If it wasn't multiple choice, I would have got it wrong.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Oh, this is too-- this is easy.

OMAR: No, no, because I was like-- I was so sure that I knew it. And then I wrote down the answer. And I was, like, oh, my god. That was wrong.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: This one's mad easy.

[LAUGHTER]

OMAR: That was funny.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: All right, we all got the answer, everybody?

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: One, two, three, show me your answers. OK, it looks like everybody got the correct answer. It is The Weeknd. Shout out to Avry who wrote Abel, his real first name. Yes--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

OMAR: Yeah, I wrote Bruno Mars at first.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, yeah.

OMAR: [LAUGHS]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Bruno Mars?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Bro, what?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Bruno Mars?

OMAR: I don't know why. [LAUGHS] He's not even Canadian!

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: All right, man. Man said Bruno Mars, crazy.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Bruno Mars.

[LAUGHTER]

OMAR: I full on--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Please explain, why Bruno Mars?

OMAR: I full on wrote Bruno Mars. I don't know why.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: My guy wrote it!

OMAR: I fully wrote it. And that's why-- then when you said the option, I was like, oh, my god, you idiot, no. It's the fricking Weeknd.

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, wrong light-skinned guy, man.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Wrong light-skinned guy!

OMAR: Oh, my god, that was so funny.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yo.

OMAR: Oh, that was hilarious.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, so everyone got that right. But because Sam got the bonus point, she's still in the lead.

Question number three, Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was asked for his assessment of rookie Jacob Pelletier, who made his NHL debut during a game against the Tampa Bay lightning. He responded by saying what number is he? What number is that Jacob Pelletier? Your multiple choice options, A, 25, B, 30, C, 49, D, 18? Oh, you thought the question was just going to be what's the name of the rookie? You probably thought that, didn't you?

OMAR: Oh, no, no. No, no, no. I got this one.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, I need to know what number he is.

OMAR: I got it.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, all right, if you have it, I'll count us off. One, two, three, show me your numbers. OK, all right. Yeah, sorry, Sam, you got that wrong. It is not D, number 49.

OMAR: Only reason I know it is because it was weird because I was watching the Leafs games. I was like, who the heck is 49? And I was like, ah, you, right. Yeah, that one stood out. I'm like, 49? You don't see that. It's a weird one.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: So I think because of this, we're all tied heading into the final question.

OMAR: OK.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: This is really cool. All right, cool.

OMAR: High stakes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No multiple choice for this one.

OMAR: Oh!

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Name the two teams who participated in the 2023 Stadium Series game. [LAUGHS]

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: That is so easy.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It didn't look they way for Omar. All right, well, if you think it's so easy, give you the final score of that game.

SAM CHANG: What? I didn't say it was easy! Why do I have to do the extra?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Wasn't the Calvin Ball nonsense?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: [LAUGHS] You don't have to do that if you don't want to. But give me the two teams who were in this year's Stadium Series game, not the Winter Classic, the Stadium Series game, a completely different game.

All right, Omar, are you still writing?

OMAR: Yeah. I'm good.

SAM CHANG: Completely different game.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, man, remember, different game from the Winter Classic. I just want to see if you guys remember that this happened.

OMAR: OK.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: All right, one, two, three. Show me the teams. OK, this is very-- [LAUGHS] all right, so everyone got it right. But Omar says do-- it also underneath says, do better, NHL. That's funny.

OMAR: The fact that I fully forgot about the game, man. That's horrible. How? It's an outdoor game, and I fully forgot it happened. I remember even talking about it. It's horribly marketed.

SAM CHANG: I like that he's still holding it up.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, he is.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: You're mindless because it happened.

OMAR: Yeah.

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Because we're still tied, we'll actually do the tiebreaker. Give me the final score. Tell me who won, and tell me the score. I guess whoever gets some combination of the winning team plus the closest to the score-- we'll figure that out, I guess.

You know what? There's an easier way to do this. Give me the winning team and the total number of goals scored between both teams in the game. That's probably easier.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Well, I'll give you the winning score.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Give me the winning-- OK.

OMAR: Flex, flex.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: All right, big flex, all right.

OMAR: Flex.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Wow, OK, big man.

OMAR: Jeez, OK.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Avry trying to put everyone else to shame here, being like, oh, I pay attention to the NHL.

[LAUGHTER]

SAM CHANG: I mean, I don't.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, no, that's not true. That's not true, Sam. You pay more than enough attention to what goes in the NHL.

SAM CHANG: I pay selective attention.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes.

SAM CHANG: I know who won. I just don't know what the score was. Omar, you look confused.

OMAR: I'm completely guessing. I'm completely guessing.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You might as well just guess. You might as well just guess.

OMAR: I have an answer. [LAUGHS]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: All right, everybody. Avry--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: There we go. OK, now we're good, all right.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Lord Jesus.

OMAR: All right, now we're good.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah go ahead, Omar. Go ahead.

OMAR: Can I confirm that I still get the point if I properly get the total number of goals, even though Avry's going to flex on us and give us the exact score?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Well, that would create a problem because then you'd still be--

OMAR: That is true.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --tied again, I think.

OMAR: That is true. That is true. That is correct.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Jesus Christ.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

OMAR: OK, so --I

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Wait, what?

OMAR: --wrote the score next to it.

SAM CHANG: Avry would still get the tiebreaker because he has the correct score.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's true. So he has that extra one.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Double OT.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: All right, everybody.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Oh, my gosh.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: All right, so you'll basically get two bonus points. All right, everyone, show me your answers. All right, well, only one person actually got it right.

OMAR: Oh, I was so close! I was so close!

JULIAN MCKENZIE: One person got it right. Congratulations, Avry, the winner of today's quiz. It was 4-1 for the Calgary-- sorry, for the Carolina Hurricanes, not Calgary, sorry. Congratulations. Do you want to do-- you have anything special you want to say to everybody, Avry? Now's your chance. You're in the winner's circle.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I just want to say, I'm the greatest of all time. No one can touch me. My style is impeccable. You know, I'm the conqueror, all that good stuff. My style is impetuous.

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He stops right short at eating your children.

[LAUGHTER]

And praise be to Allah. I don't know how to take that. But congratulations, you earned it. Thanks for being great sports for doing trivia.