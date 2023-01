Good Housekeeping

To get the most out of your cardio workouts, it's key to wear a running jacket that fits properly and won't weigh you down, cause you to overheat or irritate your skin. If you love to run, the right jacket is essential for helping to protect you from inclement weather, including wind, rain, sleet and snow. At the Good Housekeeping Institute, our Textiles Lab analysts put running gear to the test to determine picks in categories like the best running shoes, the best running shorts and the best running socks to improve your stride.