What do NHL fans want for Christmas?

Oilers fans would like to see Jakob Chychrun in Edmonton, some Canucks' supporters want a new owner after all else has failed, or if they get lucky, one Connor Bedard, while as for Toronto fans, they just want to see the Maple Leafs in the second round. What do you want for your NHL team this Christmas?

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Avry, what do you want for the Edmonton Oilers for Christmas this year?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: For them to face facts that the best d-man they're gonna get is Jakob Chychrun and not Joel Edmundson. Like, come on. Come on. You want to win now--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Joel Edmundson's a nice guy.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I mean--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He won a cup--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I'm sure he's a great guy. But that's not--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --with the St Louis Blues.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: That's what you need to get if you want to win now. That is not your choice to win now, as my tie gets all mangled here. That's not your guy--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Omar, small side note here. I understand why Omar zoomed into the camera that way when I mentioned all those nice things about Joel Edmundson. I could imagine he does not like Joel Edmondson at all because, for those who do not know, Joel Edmondson was on the winning side of the Toronto Maple Leafs blowing a 3-1 series lead, and when the Leafs lost to a Zamboni driver. So I understand why you don't like Joel Edmundson. Please carry on, Avry.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: [LAUGHTER]. As Omar's face will be attached to his hand for the next hour and a half. I just think Jakob Chychrun, that's the kind of guy you need-- a young, offensive d-man who has been having a great year. I know he's had the-- I know there's all the concerns about, you know, all the injuries, the injuries, the injuries. Yeah. He's 24. He can bounce back from that. And he's a guy who can play in your top pairing.

And the fact that Edmundson's management keeps on saying, we don't want to part with picks. We don't want to part-- we don't want to part with Philip Broberg. It's like, winning in 2025 shouldn't be a concern. I mean, yes, you want to keep some prospects, but you want to win now. The clock is ticking on the McDavid and Draisaitl deals. The time to get aggressive is now-- time to be creative is now. And if you aren't-- like this is-- they're-- right now, Edmundson's fighting for a wild card spot. That's embarrassing. You shouldn't be struggling to say on a playoff spot what you have after all this time.

Story continues

This team keeps on spinning their wheels, and there's no accountability in that there's no accountability from the GM, from the President, or from the owner. All we're seeing right now is, what do they care about? Exactly. The money. They could be a lottery team for the next five years as long as the fans keep going into the building and buying tickets and buying $84 popcorn. Oh well.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: $84 popcorn.

OMAR: Brother Avry came to play today, man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: [INAUDIBLE]. Popcorn's so expensive. Damn. Omar, what do you want for Christmas?

OMAR: I'm sorry. I thought that was a rhetorical question. You're asking me-- you're asking me what I want for the Leafs for Christmas?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes.

OMAR: I want, again-- I want to be sitting down watching a game and then hear, the second round starts off now. As soon as I hear that, I'm fine. I just want a victory in the playoffs. I don't care how it happens. I don't care how many games. I just want the Leafs to touch ice on the second round. If that happens, I am fine. I don't care who they need to get. I don't care who they need to trade. I don't care what has to happen. I don't care if Matthews ends the season with like 21 goals and that's it. If they make it to the second round, I am happy. That's what I want for Christmas. That's all. That'd be sick. That'd be cool.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: All right. All right, cool. Also, mind you, for those listening, I would imagine Omar wants that in real life and not something you have to turn on your Xbox for.

OMAR: No, no. In real life, because you know what's going to happen is that when the playoffs start this year, they're probably already working on the videos because, for those who are not aware, this summer is the 10 year anniversary of the first collapse. So, you know, they're going to have a whole bunch of videos showing the first one and the one after that, and the one after that, and then one after that. So, you know, in preparation of having to watch all these videos of the first collapse, you know, so that would be really cool if they won this year. So just win a round. That'd be cool. That'd be great. That'd be awesome. And then I'll be fine.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I can't wait until we have our retrospective of where were you during the first collapse of the Toronto Maple Leafs because I have stories. I'm sure everyone else has stories. Sam, what do you want for Christmas?

SAM CHANG: Connor Bedard.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Hey. Connor Bedard.

SAM CHANG: It's a toss up between the Canucks tanking real hard for Connor Bedard or, like, a new owner. One of those two things.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah. I mean, It's one of those things where it's like, if you get one or the other, you're pretty happy. Like--

SAM CHANG: We've done new coach. We've done new GM. We've done new President of Hockey Ops, and it's still the same. Literally nothing has changed.