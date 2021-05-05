The NHL is failing in its duty to player safety
The decision not to suspend Tom Wilson after his latest incident with the New York Islanders sets a dangerous precent for player safety.
Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.
Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.
Mandy Bujold would have far preferred fighting this battle within the familiar ropes of the ring.Instead, the Tokyo Olympic fate for Canada's best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her Tokyo qualifying tournament was scrapped due to COVID-19. Bujold and her lawyer Sylvie Rodrigue were denied their appeal to the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday, leaving the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne her last chance to box in what would be her final Games. "I had been hopeful (about the IOC's decision)," Bujold said Wednesday morning. "But they did not even address the issues in our letter, which is really unfortunate, right?"You think of the Olympics and the principles of Olympism, you think about fairness, you think about sportsmanship, you think about all these things that make the Olympics what they are, and make me proud to be an Olympian and to get this response was really tough."Bujold's case, which Rodrigue planned to file before the end of day Wednesday, is about motherhood, and the timing of her maternity leave that would have been ideal without a global pandemic. After a competitive year erased by COVID-19, the 11-time national flyweight champion had been confident she'd clinch a berth at the Olympic qualifying tournament this month in Buenos Aires, but the event was recently cancelled due to a dangerous wave of the virus in Argentina.With no remaining international competitions for boxers from the Americas, athletes were selected on a revised ranking system using three events between 2018 and 2019 — all events Bujold didn't compete in because they conflicted with her maternity leave. Bujold's daughter Kate Olympia was born on Nov. 5, 2018.Bujold's case is a human rights violation and discrimination case, Rodrigue said, noting it violates two particular rules of the Olympic Charter, that the IOC's role is:— to act against any form of discrimination affecting the Olympic movement;— to encourage and support the promotion of women in sport at all levels and in all structures with a view to implementing the principle of equality of men and women.In the Olympic Boxing Task Force's revised ranking system for Tokyo, "It's like Mandy has never been ranked in the world," Rodrigue said. "What we say is the fact that they do not accommodate pregnant or postpartum athletes by recognizing their rankings pre-pregnancy, they are violating the rights of the athletes from a gender equity and from a discrimination standpoint."The 33-year-old Bujold had planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, and had already pushed back her departure for a year after the Olympics were postponed to 2021. "I've been training for this opportunity, for this final moment to kind of close this chapter of my career, and now not even being able to have that opportunity, that's really tough," she said. Both the Canadian Olympic Committee and Boxing Canada wrote letters in support of her appeal to the IOC, Bujold said. The continental qualifiers were originally scheduled for last March, but were scrapped due to the pandemic.Adding to the frustration, the European qualifying event is still happening next month in Paris. Bujold said a European boxer with an identical story — she had a baby and took maternity leave around the same time — is just one fight from punching her ticket to Tokyo. Whatever the CAS rules, there was never a doubt Bujold would pursue this battle to the end. "I think about when I'm preparing for a fight in the ring, I make sure that I do everything possible to give myself the opportunity to win. And, that's exactly what we're doing right now, in a different type of fight," she said. "As much as (Tuesday) was tough to get that news, and you kind of want to just give up and just say, 'OK, well, we're fighting this giant, what are we really going to do?' that's where we have to say, 'Well, you know what? There's still options and things that we can do, we have to move forward, because that's what we said we were gonna do."Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion who was previously ranked No. 2 in the Americas, would be the first Canadian woman to box in back-to-back Olympics. Her Rio Olympics ended in heartbreak due to illness; hours before her quarterfinal bout she was in hospital on an I.V. Her goal was to close her career with a medal in Tokyo. Now with everything in doubt, it's not easy some days to go to the gym."That's been probably the toughest part," Bujold said. "I've tried to get refocused this week, last week was tough, just kind of dealing with all of this in between (workouts). At the end of the day, I'm trusting Sylvie, I'm trusting her team to fight for me. So, I need to be prepared and do my part by staying ready, and staying in shape. "So until there's a final conclusion, at the end of all of this, I need to just stay ready."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Canada’s Kerri Einarson extended her winning streak to four games Wednesday with a 10-4 victory over Estonia's Marie Turmann at the world women's curling championship. Einarson improved to 5-5 in round-robin play at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur struggled mightily over the first few days of competition. The team's turnaround started with a win over South Korea, followed by victories over Italy, Scotland, and now a rout of Estonia. "We have some work to do still but I'm really proud of where we are right now," said Meilleur. "We just have (three) games left and I hope we can keep bringing that good vibe to the next game." Canada (5-5) moved into sixth place in the 14-team standings with the victory. A top-six finish is needed to reach the playoffs on the weekend. Curling minnow Estonia (1-8) is making its first appearance at this competition but still made heavily favoured Canada work for the victory. Einarson had hammer in the opening end and used it for a hit and stick to score a deuce. Turmann took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Einarson gave up a steal of two after a missed takeout. The Canada skip settled for a single in the fifth end when she was light on a draw but regained the lead with a single in the sixth when Estonia missed a pick attempt. Late-game mistakes snuffed Estonia's chances of an upset. Turmann's final stone in the seventh rolled out to give Canada a steal of two and a 6-3 lead. Estonia was forced to a single in the eighth. Turmann was heavy with her last shot in the ninth and Einarson made her draw to score four points. In other early games, Russia remained unbeaten with a 10-8 win over Sweden and Denmark beat South Korea 6-4. Germany edged Japan 7-6 in a rare 12-end game. Two more sessions were scheduled for later Wednesday. Canada will play Denmark and Japan on Thursday before closing the round-robin schedule Friday against China. All three opponents are below Canada in the standings. "I know that we always never give up and we always give it our all," Meilleur said. "We always think we can win every game even though we're down. "So I knew we'd bring that for the rest of the event and I hope we can keep doing that." The top two teams in the standings will earn byes to the semifinals. The four remaining teams will play qualification games Saturday morning with the winners to advance to the semifinals later in the day. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday. Russia leads the standings at 9-0 ahead of Switzerland (7-1), Sweden (6-2) and the United States (6-3). Scotland is in fifth place at 5-3 while Canada is sixth at 5-5. China and Denmark are tied in seventh place at 4-4 and Germany is next at 4-5. The competition also serves as the main qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. A top-six finish is required for a team to book its country a berth at the Games. A last-chance qualifier for the remaining spots will be held in December. Television and streaming coverage has been shut down until at least Thursday afternoon after seven positive COVID-19 cases were identified among event broadcast staff. The World Curling Federation hopes to use an "adapted TV production setup" at some point this week but plans remain uncertain. Broadcast personnel aren't housed in the same hotel as the teams. The COVID-19 developments forced the postponement of Sunday morning's draw, which has since been moved to Friday night. This event is the last of seven competitions to be held at the spectator-free Canada Olympic Park venue. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
It wasn't all that long ago the Canadian curling team was on the ropes at the women's world curling championship in Calgary, desperate for a victory and any kind of momentum. Having lost five of their first six games, Kerri Einarson and her Gimli, Man., foursome looked overwhelmed by the pressure of wearing the maple leaf. The bubble fatigue, having played four previous events over the previous two months, seemed to be weighing the team down. Join Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux for 'That Curling Show' next Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at on CBC Olympics Twitter, CBC Olympics Facebook, and CBC Sports YouTube. After their fourth loss, a 7-6 defeat to the United States on Sunday, an emotional Einarson told the media "it's not easy being out there. "Definitely missing my family a lot more," she said. "It's a long haul to be away. I miss my girls and my husband and my parents. When you're struggling like I am, you want those hugs" she said. But the four Canadian curlers, alongside coach Heather Nedohin, never panicked. Their losses had come against the top teams and they were close to winning each one. What a difference a couple of days make. 5-5 record Canada has now won four straight games and has evened their record at 5-5. Their latest victory, a 10-4 win over Estonia on Wednesday, puts the Canadians right back in the playoff picture. "We never give up and keep fighting," Einarson said after the win. "It's a gruelling long week. We've been in the bubble for a long time but I'm thankful for my teammates and everyone supporting us." Lead Briane Meilleur said the team has shown poise throughout the competition and never stopped believing they could get back to this position. "We never give up. We think we can win every game. I knew we'd bring that for the rest of the event," she said. "I think we're capable of winning them all." Just a night earlier against Scotland the Canadians picked up their biggest win of the event against a quality Scottish side. Down 3-2 in the eighth end, Einarson's team stole three points on their way to a 6-5 win in extras. Broadcasts remain dark They have their confidence back. And the Canadians are surging now. The top six teams at the event earn a direct spot into the 2022 Olympics. Canada is sits seventh after their win Wednesday. They next play Denmark and Japan on Thursday before finishing against China on Friday in a game that could decide a playoff spot. Russia, Sweden and Switzerland are the front-runners with the U.S. and Scotland just behind them. China is just one spot head of Canada. Broadcasts for the event have been on hold since Sunday after seven members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19 and remain in isolation. The World Curling Federation hopes broadcasts can resume Thursday afternoon.
Willie Mays is turning 90, and no mistaking that number. It strikes with the clarity of a line drive. Mays played in a sport measured by milestones — 3,000 hits, 500 homers, signposts he passed and then some — and now here’s one more. On Thursday, when baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer is serenaded with renditions of “Happy Birthday to You,” it might be time to expand the playlist. A player of such infinite variety deserves as much. There’s plenty to choose from. References to the Giants centre fielder cut across the years and the genres — rock, pop, folk, country, rap, hip hop. The two most frequent mentions come in what have become ballpark anthems: John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” and Terry Cashman’s “Talkin’ Baseball (Willie, Mickey & The Duke).” Fogerty grew up in San Francisco, his father a Joe DiMaggio fan. His song, released in 1985, is one of hope on a day when all seems possible: “We’re born again, there’s new grass on the field/A-roundin’ third, I’m headed for home/It’s a brown-eyed handsome man.” The “brown-eyed handsome man” streaking to the plate is a tribute to the 1956 song of the same name by Chuck Berry but may well be the Say Hey Kid himself. Fogerty goes on to sing of a player riding the bench and dying to get into the game. He summons a pantheon of outfielders: “So say, ‘Hey Willie, tell Ty Cobb and Joe DiMaggio/Don’t say it ain’t so you know the time is now.” Finally, there is the plea and the heart of the song: “So put me in coach, I’m ready to play today/Look at me, I can be centerfield.” Mays, no doubt, would understand. “Talkin’ Baseball” came out during the major league strike of 1981. It’s anchored around talk — fierce arguments across boroughs and barstools — about whether Mays, Mantle or Snider was the better centre fielder in New York during the 1950s. Cashman’s vote is clear: “And me, I always loved Willie Mays/Those were the days!” Mays also gets top billing in the title and when the names of the trio are sung in the refrain. And the song ends this way: “… (Say hey, say hey, say hey).” Even Snider wasn’t about to argue. In 1979, Mays was only player elected to the Hall of Fame by the baseball writers, with Snider finishing second. Snider said at the time, “Willie more or less really deserves to be in by himself.” The Duke joined Mays in Cooperstown the next year. Just about everyone saw something in Mays. Maybe it was the dash around the bases, his cap flying. Or the slashing hits to all fields. Or those stickball games with kids in Harlem not far from the old Polo Grounds. Or the gentle tap of his glove before a basket catch and his run back to the infield after an inning, carrying the ball as if it were a wounded bird. Or maybe the sheer joyful lyricism of the name “Willie Mays.” Those running the playlist on Mays’ birthday have options apart from Fogerty and Cashman. Certainly, Chuck Prophet’s “Willie Mays is Up at Bat” deserves a listen. The song is from the 2012 “Temple Beautiful” album honouring San Francisco, the city Prophet calls home. It begins as a kind of hymn: “I hear the church bells ring, Willie Mays is up at bat/I hear the crowd go wild, all he did was touch his hat.” A litany of references to Prophet’s city follows, and not all the lyrics passed the smell test of fact-checkers. Even Prophet acknowledges he didn’t get everything right. Like this line: “And the only thing we know for sure is Willie always did swing for the fence.” So many ways to brush back that assertion. But Game 7 of the 1962 World Series will do. Giants at bat and trailing the Yankees 1-0 in the ninth. Matty Alou is on first with two out. Mays, hardly swinging for the fence, laces a double into the right field corner. Alou, wary of Roger Maris’ arm in right, screeches to a stop at third. That sets up a wrenching finish for the Giants when Willie McCovey lines out to second baseman Bobby Richardson. Bob Dylan, raised in the Minnesota town where Maris was born, had a soft spot for baseball. He wrote about pitcher Jim “Catfish” Hunter in the song “Catfish.” Years earlier, in 1963, his “Freewheelin’” album features “I Shall Be Free.” In it, President Kennedy asks a drunk “what we need to make the country grow.” Dylan jumps from one cultural touchstone to another. And right along with bagels, pizza, Sophia Loren and Charles de Gaulle is this line: "What do you do about Willie Mays.” For Joe Henry, it was tantamount to asking about the soul of the country -- “this frightful and this angry land.” Released in 2007, “Our Song” is a meditation on a lost America that opens in his imagination with Willie Mays and his wife looking to buy garage door springs at a Home Depot in Scottsdale, Arizona. Henry is close enough in the aisle to hear Mays say: “This was my country/This was my song.” Mays, in Henry's telling, is a mythic figure, “Stooped by the burden of endless dreams/His and yours and mine.” But let’s raise the volume for this birthday shout-out. Run-DMC will do the job, with its 1993 song “What’s Next.” A couple of bored guys are walking down Broadway in New York with “lots of lovely ladies like a-lookin’ our way.” How to respond? How to summon just the right amount of cool? Easy: “Play like Willie Mays all-star and ‘Say Hey.’” Wu-Tang Clan did likewise in “For Heaven’s Sake” in 1997. This is someone whose “solar razor burn through shades” and who glides like “hovercrafts on the Everglades.” But when it comes to the arbiter of all that’s hip, Wu-Tang Clan is clear: “Yo, hey yo my rap style swing like Willie Mays.” But if the birthday honoree wants to recognize a familiar voice there’s “Say Hey (The Willie Mays Song)” by The Treniers. Mays himself was part of the 1955 song, which was included on the soundtrack for the 1994 documentary “Baseball” by Ken Burns: “He runs the bases like a choo-choo train Swings around second like an aeroplane His cap flies off when he passes third And he heads home like an eagle bird.” The group The Baseball Project takes listeners on a reverie through the mist of seasons in “Sometimes I Dream of Willie Mays”: a father and son at a Dodgers-Giants game at Candlestick Park to watch Mays face Sandy Koufax; a jump to 1973, with Mays now on the New York Mets and letting a ball go through his legs; and then a return to the Polo Grounds and black-and-white footage of Mays’ overhead catch and spinning throw in the 1954 World Series. “Sometimes I dream of Willie Mays,” the lyric goes, “And the sun comes out, and the fog lifts, and he’s there.” Yes, he is. So happy birthday, Willie Mays. Blow out the candles and, like an eagle bird, fly home. Fred Lief, The Associated Press
Football has helped provide Frank Beltre with an education and an opportunity for a professional career, but it's also taught the CFL defensive lineman a harsh lesson about how unstable and unforgiving the sport can be.The six-foot-two, 250-pound Beltre began his pro career in 2013 signing with the NFL's San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent. Life was good, until Beltre was released four months later."Well, after they let me go I hit rock bottom," Beltre said in a telephone interview. "Some people can go ahead and call uncles or family to help them get back on their feet but that wasn't the case for me so when I hit rock bottom, I really hit rock bottom."I made myself a promise I was never going to be in that position again, I was going to have multiple streams of income no matter what."It turned out to be an important lesson ahead of a COVID-19 pandemic that took away all professional football playing opportunities in Canada last year.The CFL cancelled its plans last year for an abbreviated season due to the pandemic. It was expecting to return in 2021 with a full 18-game season but has pushed back the start to Aug. 5 and reduced the schedule to 14 games, pending the state of the outbreak then.But Beltre, a native of Azua, Dominican Republic who came to the CFL in 2014, no longer relies solely upon football to make a living. Today, the 31-year-old Beltre, who lives in Florida during the off-season, also operates clothing and windows businesses, which he began in 2013 and 2018, respectively."Hitting rock bottom in 2013 really taught me to try and have multiple streams of income and always be ready for when football says, 'I'm done with you,'" Beltre said. "The last three years having both businesses and other streams of income, I'm playing football because I love the game."Yes, a contract is very important because it's my time but now it's like I miss football and I want to play football. The fact we didn't play in 2020 was very big, I missed it. I'm not ready for football to be over yet."Beltre signed with the Oakland Raiders in January 2014 and although he was released four months later, he'd made enough to get back on his feet financially. On Sept. 10, 2014, Beltre signed with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.He returned to the NFL in 2017, signing with the New York Jets before being released just prior to the start of the regular season. Beltre returned north with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19) and while he remains a CFL free agent, the former Towson University star said he's talking with three teams and expects to be in uniform if/when a '21 season begins.While the global pandemic put the CFL on hold, Beltre's businesses relieved the financial pressure of not deriving football income."It's crazy because with this COVID situation, I guess I was scared because I didn't want my career to be done just yet," he said. "But at the same time, I wasn't financially scared because I have two other businesses that are moving."Actually, 2020 was my best year with the window business. We do windows for new constructions and all of these companies are building houses everywhere."Beltre also considers himself fortunate that he's been able to bring his two sisters into his businesses. The involvement of family allowed Beltre to accept a challenge from his eight-year-old niece, Samantha, and compete on "Exatlon", a TV reality show filmed in the Dominican Republic, earlier this year."My niece and I are very competitive," Beltre said with a chuckle. "I'm teaching her how to play tennis and one of the things she said was, 'Well, if you want me to learn tennis, then I guess you have to try "Exatlon"."I was like, 'If they call me, I'll do it.'"Trouble is, when the show's representatives first called, Beltre hung up."I thought it was probably my niece trying to play a joke with my sister," Beltre said. "Then they called me again saying it was true and they wanted me to come out and I was like, 'Oh, really.'"My niece is very, very smart. But I like challenging her and if she challenges me, I have to go through with it."The show pits athletes and celebrities in competition against the general public. Beltre admits he was surprised at how demanding the experience was."It was very challenging," he said. "I was in for a big surprise but like any other athlete, you know how to adjust and I did that and did pretty well."But it's still not football, which remains Beltre's prime pursuit. However, he'd also welcome an opportunity to speak with players in Canada about how they could solidify their future outside of the game, even on a CFL salary."With COVID hitting and us missing a season, I hope that was a wake-up call to a lot of players," he said. "I just want to help provide simple knowledge, help players learn how to invest, buy stocks, anything, just to have their money work for them and not just always work for their money."If you're smart enough, what you make up there (in Canada), it's enough."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press