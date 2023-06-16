NHL draft lessons: Best & worst of salary-cap era

Without a significant salary cap increase on the horizon, the NHL draft is as important as ever. Nick Ashbourne takes a deep dive into the best and worst drafting teams since 2005.

NICK ASHBOURNE: The NHL Draft has always been one of the most important days on the league calendar, but it's become even more crucial in recent years. That's because the salary cap has made it so you can't just spend your way out of problems. You have to develop homegrown talent.

With that in mind and the Draft coming up, we thought it would be fun to look at the teams who have done the best job of that-- the best job of developing homegrown talent since 2005. And the way we're going to look at that is a few basic metrics-- how many NHL players did you develop? How many games have they played? How many points did they produce?

It's not a perfect way of looking at it. Some players are very effective without producing points, there are goalies as well. And some teams have better draft picks than others. So we're going to weigh all of that. But without further ado, here are the best and worst teams at drafting in the salary cap era.

By the numbers, the Los Angeles Kings are hard to beat. They've developed 65 NHLers, which is the second most in the league. Those guys have played 17,302 games, which is the most. And they've scored 6,505 points. Along with all those points, you get Jonathan Quick and Jonathan Bernier in net, and you have the core of multiple Stanley Cup winning teams-- Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, glue guys like Alec Martinez.

There's also a number of players who are more famous for what they did elsewhere-- Wayne Simmonds, Erik Cernak, and Brayden Schenn are good examples of that phenomenon. The Los Angeles Kings haven't necessarily drafted superstar after superstar after superstar, but they keep finding NHL caliber players, which is very difficult to do.

You probably wouldn't be surprised to see the Tampa Bay Lightning on this list. This is one of the NHL's powers over the last few years, four trips to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2005, and two victories. Most of the guys who drove those wins-- Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy-- these are all guys that this team has drafted.

And outside the first round, you have guys like Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov-- guys who are driving winning at the highest level. By the numbers, maybe not as big as some of the other teams-- you have 56 players, 12,615 games, and 6,249 points.

But these are players who are impacting winning Stanley Cups, winning in the playoffs. And they're not all being found with high picks. It's very difficult to argue with what the Lightning have done in the Draft, even if they've become infamous for trading draft picks in recent years.

You might be surprised to see the St. Louis Blues on this list, but they've got 56 players developed, they've had 15,638 games those guys, and 6,060 points from that group. Some of these players went on to do better at other teams, guys like Vince Dunn and Tage Thompson. So that plays a factor into the perception.

But if you look at their Stanley Cup run, almost all the players who made that happen were drafted in house-- Jordan Binnington and that and four of their top five scorers-- basically everyone other than Ryan O'Reilly in that playoff run was someone who they drafted in house, usually with a first round pick.

We're not necessarily talking about the biggest names in the NHL, but this team was able to find contributors again and again consistently over the years, despite not having a ton of high draft picks. And that's extremely rare and valuable. If we're talking about the worst drafting teams in the NHL, we have to talk about the Vancouver Canucks.

By the raw numbers alone, 40 players drafted who made it to the NHL. That's the lowest. 6,654 games, also lowest. Unsurprisingly, the point total, 2,954, is the lowest as well. There are some recent developments that look really good-- Quinn Hughes, Elias Pederson. These guys are real stars at the NHL level.

So if we do this exercise in 10 years, it might look a little differently. But this team consistently blew high picks. They're unable to get guys in the middle and lower rounds to make any kind of contribution. And, basically, everything you've seen from them that has been useful has happened lately.

You've got Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, and the other two stars. Other than that has been absolutely barren in Vancouver, which helps explain why they've had difficulty having sustained success in the salary cap era. Another team that's not flattered by the raw numbers is the Calgary Flames.

We're talking about 46 players, 8,642 games, and 4,229 points. There are some real guys here. You know, you've got Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, even Sean Monahan. But in terms of consistency, this franchise really struggled to find players.

Between 2005 and 2010, for instance, only one of their first round picks played over 100 games in the NHL. That's just not good enough.

They may not have had that many high picks, but some of the ones they did have, like Sam Bennett, didn't really go the way they would have wanted. It's not disaster after disaster with Calgary, but it's just a failure to consistently find players who can help.

We round out our list of poor drafting teams with the Detroit Red Wings, a team that used to have an incredible reputation for what they did in the Draft. Things have changed in the salary cap era, though. This is the worst team in the NHL in terms of percentage of draft picks turned into NHL players at 34.48%.

They have stockpiled tons of draft picks, but they have not converted that into talent at a consistent level. You have recent players like Moritz Seider and Dylan Larkin who are the basis of a fairly promising young core. But in terms of what they've done before that, again, it's just not necessarily high picks, so there is some leeway there-- but just a failure to find goaltending, a failure to find defense. It has been a rough go in Detroit, which is why it has been a veteran team for so long and the rebuild out of that time has been so difficult.