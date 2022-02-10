NHL coaches don't last in Canadian markets

Justin Cuthbert breaks down the decisions in Montreal and Edmonton to move on from Dominique Ducharme and Dave Tippett, respectively.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: So, let's start in Edmonton with Dave Tippett. All the ingredients were there. This is a team that never meets expectations that was once again not meeting expectations. Actively slumping, frustration in the market, frustration among the players.

But the big thing here is, I think with Edmonton, that there are other issues that weren't as easily addressed. This is the low hanging fruit in the NHL all the time when there's issues, to fire the coach, because it's the only one that you don't have commitment to in the salary cap world.

But it's also sort of surprising because of Holland's-- Ken Holland, the general manager of the Oilers-- assertion that this wasn't really a thing. Just a month ago Ken Holland came out and said that he doesn't believe, really, in coaching changes in season. And he did admit that there's some cases where it's necessary, but didn't think-- again, a month ago-- that replacing Dave Tippett was necessary.

Now, what's happened in the last month. Not many games, only 10. The Oilers have won five of them. So I mean, things were pretty bad at that time, but they were bad because the Oilers were slumping, but also not playing games. So it was impossible for them to spin their wheels and get out of it.

And now they are playing more games, but only 10 since then, and it hasn't been terrible. It wasn't great in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, I believe their third loss in the last four games. So sliding again a little bit, but not terrible. Still striking distance. They're just getting Evander Kane into the system.

And yet it does feel like this needed to happen. It felt like the response wasn't necessarily there, that Dave Tippett didn't really have the answers. But again, hard to have answers for incompetent goaltending, which the Oilers have had ever since Ken Holland took over. He hasn't addressed that major issue, and that's really the reason why probably, even though maybe he wasn't best fit for the job, but the reason why he failed in his job, or the number one reason.

In comes Jay Woodcroft, who, of course, does not play goaltender, but is a pretty highly respected guy in that market and across league circles. He was retained by the Oilers when Todd McLellan was fired. He was an assistant of McClelland's, came from San Jose to Edmonton with McClellan. They thought enough of him to say, hey, go coach in Bakersfield while we give Dave Tippett a shot here.

So he's always seemed like he was next in line. And he has experience with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, among others, and as I mentioned, has built that strong reputation. He doesn't need a miracle to turn things around. Again, I mentioned only a couple of points out of a playoff spot. They're in 10th by points, 10th by points percentage. They're still in it for sure.

But he will need to do something special in order to overcome the real issues on the roster, namely goaltending, unless Ken Holland finally does something. Ken Holland's been around for too long to still have Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith as the only options in net. He re-signed Mike Smith, he hasn't moved Mikko Koskinen, he hasn't done anything, when in the last two summers there's been feverish goaltending movement in the NHL.

He needs to do something, or no coach is going to have success, even if Woodcroft is really the man for the job, and even if Dave Tippett wasn't necessarily that guy. Either way, there was really no chance because Koskinen Smith, Koskinen throughout his tenure, and Smith this year, just haven't given the Oilers what they need.

For Connor McDavid and others, way too many coaches. This is McDavid's seventh year. I think he's on his sixth coach. Is that true? I think Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been around for 11 years, with 12 coaches. Am I seeing that right?

Way too many coaches for these guys. These are former number one overall picks. Leon Draisaitl's seen too many coaches. It shouldn't come down to this.

There's something else going on clearly. They don't just choose bad coaches. Goaltending-- it's not only goaltending, but probably nothing will change unless the goaltending changes.

OK, let's go to Montreal. A different situation here for sure. Dominique Ducharme, despite being behind the bench for a Stanley Cup run, a run to the Stanley Cup Final-- I don't think anyone has really considered him a high quality head coach. It seemed like he was fully and completely along for that ride, the ride that Carey Price was orchestrating. Not by himself, with the help of Phil Danault, and Shea Weber, and Ben Chiarot. But it felt like Ducharme was a passenger there.

I mean, wasn't it Kirk Muller who came in when Ducharme either tested positive or had close contact, and kind of turned that series around versus Toronto, if I'm remembering things right? Anyway, so a lot of opinions validated, mine included. I just don't think Ducharme was a great coach.

And I think they're actively trying to be bad right now. Like, Jeff Gorton special, let's burn it to the ground, start over. I've said on a few podcasts and radio appearances now that Jeff Gorton would still be rebuilding in New York if he had it his way. He wants to take this slow.

So you kind of had the right coach to not win games in Dominique Ducharme for a little while there. But it kind of was trending towards something that was problematic. The effort, the enthusiasm, the things the coach can affect, they were all shot.

Montreal, Stanley Cup Final, what, eight, nine months ago? Completely fallen off to the table, to the point where they managed to become the worst team in the league when teams are actively tanking around the league. The Montreal Canadiens are the worst team in the NHL, and they were in the championship series last year, but also not trying to be bad this year, at least when it started.

So that was a problem. Ducharme was a problem, clearly. And there's a thing in the NHL about losing gracefully. And it looks like they're going to try to lose gracefully for the next few years. And that couldn't happen with Ducharme.

Ducharme really won the lottery, let's be honest, as I mentioned, jumping on that Carey Price run. He was an interim coach at that point. He came in for Claude Julian, who was fired in season last year. So two in a row for the Habs here. But he signed a three year extension in the off season after going to that Stanley Cup Final run, and despite not really proving anything himself. So he's going to get paid for the rest of this year and the next two years to sit on the sidelines, which is a pretty good deal when I don't know if anyone really expected you to be an impactful NHL head coach.

Coming in for Ducharme, as I mentioned, is Martin St Louis. He is really the story here. The story is the replacement, when in Edmonton the story is Dave Tippett being fired. Now, with St Louis it's hard to form an opinion. I didn't even know he was a coach. I know he's been involved in stuff with his sons. He's been involved in hockey since he exited as a player in his Hall of Fame career. But we didn't know anything about him having head coaching ambitions.

And this is a really difficult spot for a first time head coach. A bad team looking to be bad. A bad team that doesn't necessarily want to be better next year because they have a draft at home this summer, Connor Bedard is the prize next year, and they haven't even really begun the process of getting rid of their players. They still have to do a lot of work to get down to the studs.

So it's going to be difficult for any head coach, but one that's never been in this position of before, to meet expectations, or establish and hit goals. Like, it's going to be difficult for his success to be graded and for him to stay enthused about the situation. Maybe this is exactly what he wanted. Maybe he wanted to sort of groom himself in a situation similar to this. Maybe he just wanted to be good cop in a bad situation.

I don't really know how this is going to play out. But we can't really pat the Canadians on the back or praise Martin St Louis because we just don't know anything yet. I do think he'll be able to connect with his players, what little ones on the roster now are going to be there in the future.

And I do like his attitude, him coming in and saying, I'm not here to be a substitute teacher. That's great I just don't think we'll know until we know. And I don't even think Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes truly know. How could they?