Should NHL coaches be able to review missed penalty calls?
After a controversial non-call in the Canucks-Rangers game led directly to an overtime winner, is it time to introduce coaches' challenges for penalty decisions?
After a controversial non-call in the Canucks-Rangers game led directly to an overtime winner, is it time to introduce coaches' challenges for penalty decisions?
The host revealed in 2022 he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
The Oiler and Flames went very different directions, but both drew inspiration from the Battle of Alberta as they descended upon Commonwealth Stadium.
Staiano made four bets worth $116.20, three of which were on a made-for-TV exhibition match.
Three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joined the chorus of competitors at the WTA Finals criticizing the playing conditions at the season-ending championship for women's tennis. The chief complaints — no fewer than half of the eight singles players have spoken out, and Monday was just the second day of action — are that the temporary outdoor hard court in Cancun, built atop a golf course, does not allow for solid footing, the balls bounce oddly and the surface wasn't ready early enough to allow for sufficient practice time before matches began. After her victory in round-robin play on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka called the conditions at the season-ending championship “another level of disrespect.”
Kelce and his squad lost without Taylor Swift in attendance, and the Denver hosts reminded them in postgame mockery.
Pro hockey players, teams and leagues appear to be embracing change after former Penguins forward Adam Johnson died during an EIHL game this week.
An act of unselfishness overshadowed the moment when Tommy Pham was caught wandering off second base.
The Washington Capitals center is in a league of his own when it comes to being a poor value proposition.
Jack Nicklaus on playing golf: "I would like to go play again, I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls."
EDMONTON — When Brent Oliver attended the Heritage Classic 20 years ago, he sat five rows from the top of Commonwealth Stadium. He and 57,166 hockey fans saw the Montreal Canadiens edge the Edmonton Oilers 4-3, but what he remembers most is the biting cold. It was -18 Celsius, and it felt like -30 C with the wind chill. “I left in the third last time because, after the alumni game and main game, I was frozen to the core,” recalled Oliver. “It took me three days to warm up.” Oliver was back at Co
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
The hockey world is reacting to a tragic on-ice accident and wondering what steps should be taken to prevent it from happening again. Four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at "every level in hockey" after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday. Wickenheiser completed medical school after her women's hockey career with Canada and currently works as a doctor and an assistant general
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden got his trade to the Clippers. The Sixers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev to L.A. for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the final details of the trade are not yet official. The 34-y
Now is the time when fantasy championship hopes are made or destroyed. Heading into your Week 9 matchup, here are some players to target in trades.
Royce Gracie, the most revered member of the most revered family in MMA history, made our list of the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
At the midpoint of the fantasy football season, now is when championships are won. Here's who to target on the waiver wire market.
A safety truck paced the field while the original pace car was towed off the track.
PHOENIX (AP) — Jace Peterson was standing in Arizona's dugout before the ninth inning when Tommy Pham walked up and told his teammate to hit for him when his spot came up. Pham said he didn't know he could have become the first player to go 5 for 5 in a World Series game and added he didn't care. “Me and Jace are cool, man. I had to get my dog in," Pham said Sunday before the Diamondbacks worked out at Chase Field with the Series against the Texas Rangers tied 1-1. Pham went 4 for 4 with a pair
The pop music star would need to take a long road trip to potentially see her boyfriend play in Las Vegas if Kansas City plays in Super Bowl 58.
There's bad and then there's what the 2023-24 San Jose Sharks have been in the early going of the NHL season.