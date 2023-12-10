NHDOT crews preparing for crashes, messy road conditions ahead of storm
Flooding is expected to be one of the biggest concerns from Sunday night into Monday morning due to a strong storm system with heavy rain and wind.
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings as a frontal system brings wind and snow to parts of British Columbia. The weather office says high winds are anticipated along the North Coast, while snow is falling on Vancouver Island, in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as parts of B.C.'s Interior. In Metro Vancouver, up to about five centimetres of snow is forecast, which Environment Canada warns will cause reduced visibility and slushy or slippery road con
Monitor the forecast and prepare to adjust your plans as three systems promise a busy weekend across Ontario
Southern Ontario is facing a rare December thunderstorm risk, creating an unusual weather phenomenon for this time of year. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the details, exploring the potential impacts and timing of this event.
Clouds gracing the skies above our heads are often part of systems that stretch far beyond the horizon
A mighty storm is eyeing the East Coast for the start of next week, set to unleash boisterous wind gusts and record-breaking temperatures.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces. It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain. It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday. The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, althoug
A risk for thunderstorms will push through Ontario on Saturday evening before giving way to lake-effect snow on Monday
A large sperm whale joined swimmers near the shore Saturday at Port Beach, Australia, generating concern that the mammal might strand itself.
Cooling off in the turquoise waters of a tropical resort feels rather less appealing this Christmas in the wake of two fatal shark attacks in as many weeks. Newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, from Massachusetts, was killed while paddleboarding with her husband off the coast of Nassau on Monday, while in Mexico, a 26-year-old mother lost her life to a bull shark while swimming with her daughter, five, off Melaque Bay, Cihuatlán.
Atlantic Canada braces for the onslaught of strong winds exceeding 100km/h and heavy rain. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts of this powerful weather system.
Bears and gulls got an unexpected feast this week, after they found a dead whale that had washed ashore on Nuu-chah-nulth territories near Tofino, B.C.As federal officials investigate what caused the whale's death, images of the animals were shared with CBC News by Karen Charleson, an outdoor educator and author in the area.She and her husband boated to the scene from their home on Hesquiaht First Nation territory after seeing it through their binoculars."We got into our small canoe and my husba
It could be the end of Canmore's feral rabbit saga. After more than a decade of active battle against the bunnies, the mountain town isn't paying contractors to cull the once domestic animals in 2024 — because they're gone. The Town of Canmore has spent about $600,000 over the years for a private contractor to comb the town to find the non-native rabbits, trap and euthanize them. But that's not what ultimately nipped the prolific population in the bud. An outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease
An unusual December risk for thunderstorms creeps up in southern Quebec before late-weekend snow pushes into eastern areas of the province
Six African painted dog pups were recently born at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, zoo officials announced this week.
Stay home if possible and use extreme caution if travelling as snowfall and high winds combine to produce near-zero visibility across Manitoba
A massive storm is delivering more severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds to portions of at least a dozen eastern US states Sunday – with snow still to come.
A large and dangerous tornado was confirmed in Montgomery County near Clarksville, Tennessee, according to National Weather Service. CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa explains.
For years, climate change has been a factor — not the only one — in wars and conflicts. A long-time stand-off that had turned the choice for next year's United Nations climate talks into a melodrama and mystery resolved as part of a prisoner swap settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It set the stage for the COP29 climate talks in 2024 to be in a city where one of the world's first oil fields developed 1,200 years ago: Baku, Azerbaijan.
Never an enthusiastic participant in green initiatives, Russia, Europe's energy powerhouse, has pushed climate change further down its list of priorities following the invasion of Ukraine.