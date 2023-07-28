NHC: Chances of development rise for disturbance in Atlantic
Thousands of homes remained without power into Thursday after a major storm swept powerful wind gusts through parts of southwestern Ontario, toppling trees onto houses and wreaking widespread damage on power lines. Hydro One reported power outages for more than 7,000 customers as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday concentrated around the hard-hit regions of Essex County and Chatham-Kent. Mary Ann Rampersaud said she witnessed some of the worst damage in the small community of Harrow, where the storm passed t
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
The system in Eastern Atlantic was southwest of Cabo Verde Islands.
The water temperature around the tip of Florida has hit triple digits — hot tub levels — two days in a row. Meteorologists say it could be the hottest seawater ever measured, although some questions about the reading remain. Scientists are already seeing devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and even the death of some corals in what had been one of the Florida Keys' most resilient reefs. Climate change has set temperature records across the globe this
The persistent heat wave that has suffocated Phoenix for most of July was slightly easing Thursday after the first major monsoon storm of the season kicked up dust and high winds and brought the first measurable rainfall in some areas since March. The Wednesday night storm, featuring high winds hitting over 60 mph (96.5 kph), ripped the roofs and awnings off numerous manufactured homes in Mesa. It even lifted the roof of a small one-story apartment building in that Phoenix suburb, pushing the overnight low below 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) for the first time in 16 days.
Severe thunderstorms have prompted tornado warnings in southern Manitoba Wednesday evening.
FREDERICTON — The torrential rain that washed out roads, bridges and a key rail link in Nova Scotia on the weekend is is being described as another sign that engineers cannot rely on past weather patterns to design infrastructure able to withstand rising sea levels and destructive storms. Slobodan Simonovic said that when planning infrastructure, builders consider population needs, precipitation and other weather data. "This design is usually based on historical observations, how much rain we've
WASHINGTON (AP) — With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new steps to protect workers — including a hazard alert notifying employers and employees about ways to stay safe from extreme heat — as well as measures to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible. The actions come as nearly 40% of the U.S. population faces heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures have already scorched the
SEATTLE (AP) — In 2016, hospitals in New York state identified a rare and dangerous fungal infection never before found in the United States. Research laboratories quickly mobilized to review historical specimens and found the fungus had been present in the country since at least 2013. In the years since, New York City has emerged as ground zero for Candida auris infections. And until 2021, the state recorded the most confirmed cases in the country year after year, even as the illness has spread
The Gulf Stream system, the vital ocean currents running through the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean, could collapse soon due to the threat of global warming, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. Eric Sorensen explains when it could happen, how likely it is to occur, and the potential consequences.
Halifax officials said Wednesday the unrelenting storm that lashed the city and surrounding regions with as much as 250 millimetres of rain on the weekend was a one-in-a-thousand-years weather event. Erica Fleck, director of emergency management for the Halifax Regional Municipality, told reporters that city staffers regularly model once-a-decade storms and have plans to respond to storms expected to arrive once in 100 years. But the most recent weather was far beyond those estimates. Fleck said
PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. “It was such an uplifting thing to see. Just incredible," Robert Addie said. The Portsmouth man, now a home remodeler, spent decades on the water as a commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and Alaska. In that time, he has seen thousands of whales
Heat advisory in effect Wednesday but rain could cool us a bit into the weekend.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. One landslide buried a house in Buguias town in Benguet province, killing a mother, her child and two other children and injuring two other people. In the nearby resort city of Baguio, a 17-year-old perso
BEIJING (AP) — The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. Doksuri weakened further on Thursday, with sustained winds of 155 kph (96 mph) and gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon’s center won't hit Taiwan’s mainland, but its outlying bands will still bring stronger winds and rains on Thursd