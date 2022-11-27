NH unsolved case file: Denise Beaudin
Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen.
It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov
LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl
NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A
DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w
While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo
Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th
The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede
On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It's Trevor Siemian starting for the Chicago Bears, after all. Justin Fields was ruled out for the game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Siemian was initially slated to start in his place. But Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead. Both Siemian and Peterman threw on the sideline minutes before kickoff, and the Bears again switched — back to Siemian. Fields, who is having a productive
Canada began its 2022 World Cup run Wednesday with a close loss to Belgium. Follow along here for all the latest.