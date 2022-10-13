NFL Week 6 Picks: Allen vs Mahomes in clash of AFC titans

Week 6 of the NFL season treats us to a preview of a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, a battle between NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, and the underdog Giants facing another big test against the Ravens

Video Transcript

VOCH LOMBARDI: What's up, y'all? It's Voch Lombardi. Watch every second of the NFL season when and where you want it only on DAZN.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Let's take a look at the games I'm watching for week six. This should be a fun one. First, I'm going to watch Giants and Ravens. Hey, yo, relax. Don't kill me. First, I want to see if the Giants are-- and look, when I say legit, I mean that with some context, right? I don't mean legit in the way that I think the Giants are amazing or whatever, right?

But I just want to see what the Giants look like versus another winning football team. And the Giants have played winning football teams. They've played the Cowboys. They've run into the Green Bay Packers. And now they are tasked to deal with the Baltimore Ravens. And what's interesting about this, the Ravens is considered a good team, but the Ravens defense isn't great. So I wonder what happens with this whole push and pull thing.

And the Giants also got a win versus the Titans, as I just look over at it. So yeah. Hey, look, the Giants, they look to be rolling. And as bad as I want to give Mike McCarthy Coach of the Year because of what he's done without Cooper Rush-- I mean, without Dak Prescott, with Cooper Rush, you got to give credit to Brian Daboll and his crew with what they're doing with Daniel Jones.

And, of course, Lamar Jackson is on his quest to go get his money. So if the Ravens can fix up the defense, then the Ravens will have a better team. Who do I think is going to win? I got to go with the Ravens because I feel like they're better. But the only team the Giants lost to is the Cowboys. And I know how good the Cowboys are right now, so I can't really hold that against them.

I'm going to go with the Giants. I'm going to go with the Giants. It sounds strange. But I think Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale-- I think Martindale can do some things on defense that can shake up Lamar Jackson a little bit. And if Saquon and the boys can do some things versus the Ravens-- I'm picking the Giants over the Ravens. This sounds crazy of me.

The other game that I'm watching, the second one, is Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs. Y'all, I ain't got to get into a long reasoning. I don't have to explain why I'm watching this game. This is probably the game everybody's going to watch. It's probably the best game that's on the schedule for the week. You got Josh Allen versus Pat Mahomes. This has the ability to be an AFC Championship game, and we get to see a preview of it in week six.

If I got to pick a team to win, hey, Chiefs hot. I'm going to go with them. But damn, the Bills hot, too, so I don't know. I think the Bills are a lot more into bully ball than the Chiefs. But Pat Mahomes is very much so magical. I'll say this, the Bills got the better defense. So I change my pick. Let's go with the Bills over the Chiefs.

And then my last pick is you have the Eagles versus the Cowboys. What's so interesting, both of these teams have gotten to this point of the season by different routes. The Cowboys have been playing amazing defense, just holding on to dear life via offense. And the Eagles are-- they just seem to be just rolling, rolling, rolling.

And, of course, the Cowboys have been-- especially with Dak Prescott, they've been beating the hell out of the Eagles for the past couple of years. So the Eagles are looking to get a little get back and to establish their footing in this big brother relationship. If I got to take a pick-- I'm biased-- you know I'm going with the Cowboys.

