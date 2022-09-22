NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

Video Transcript

VOCH LOMBARDI: What's up, y'all? Is Voch Lombardi. Watch every second of the NFL season when and where you want it, only on DAZN.



Games I'm watching week three. Let's get started with the Miami Dolphins versus the Buffalo Bills. I can really watch the Miami Dolphins every single week because they're a team that is surging. I want to see them get better. Can they remain consistent? Can they do some of the good things that they've done for week three? Can they do it just like they did in week two and week one? Anybody can do it one week. Anybody can do it for two weeks. But if you can do it three weeks versus two good teams, I think that'll be fun.

Now the Buffalo Bills are a totally different vibe than that. The Buffalo Bills have just been bullying people. Two games in a row, they've put up 40 points, one versus the Rams, and they just smoked the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football." That was bad for everybody to watch. So now you got the Miami Dolphins who are a team that are looking for tests. They are looking for tests.

And there is nobody that's looking more SAT, ACT-ish than the Buffalo Bills right now. If you want to prove that you're for real, if you want everybody to respect you, Miami Dolphins, go out there and have a close fight and pull out a win versus the Buffalo Bills. I'll give you a little bit of respect then. Also, it's a division game. If I had to pick one, I'm going Bills. I'm going to go with the team that's been bullying dudes for the past two weeks. I take Bills in that one.

The exact opposite of that last game we were talking about these young quarterbacks, this game, we got two of the older gentlemen. We got Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The Green Bay Packers versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two teams that have had their relative struggles since the year has started. And they're trying to get their feet up under them to try to build a little bit of momentum. But they are two quarterbacks that we respect on two teams that are very talented that we respect.

And I think it'll be a good game. Do I think it's going to be the fireworks that it normally is? No, but I do think that it'll be worth talking about. Two NFC teams, and they're fighting for a playoff position, of course. So let's see what happens here.

I'm going to go-- let's go Green Bay. Green Bay probably got a little more momentum. Both teams came off wins, but the Green Bay win looked a lot better than the Tampa Bay win. Tampa Bay barely won. Green Bay was like, all right, did y'all relax? We look good now. So I'm going with Green Bay here.

Third game, we got the Detroit Lions versus the Minnesota Vikings. On "Monday Night Football," Kirk Cousins looked terrible. But what do you expect from Kirk Cousins on "Monday Night Football?" But the Lions are just this team, this scrappy little team. They look pretty good on offense too. It's not like the Lions are just out here playing hard-nosed football, and they're not doing fun things on offense. They're doing fun things on offense, but they're playing scrappy defense. I think that's a very interesting combination.

And they're a growing team. We'll see if Jared Goff is a guy that's going to consistently bring positive results for this Lions offense. But D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown are ready to put hands on people. Let's see if the Kirk Cousins-led Minnesota Vikings can recover from their Monday night blunder. If I had to pick a team, I will say that the Vikings may be the more talented team right now and the team that Vegas could possibly potentially say that they're going to win, but I'm going with the Lions, man. I am sipping that Lions Kool-Aid.

The Lions look fun on offense. They are winning me a bunch of fantasy football leagues, and I think they're about to build this little streak. And they'll probably lose in week four or something like that. I don't know. I'm going to go Lions over Vikings. That'll be all.

