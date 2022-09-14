NFL Week 2 Picks: Angry Pat Mahomes match for anybody

Voch Lombardi previews the Thursday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Chargers.

Video Transcript

Let's get into some of the games I'm watching for week two. First up is the LA Chargers versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, let me just say first and foremost, man, what the Kansas City Chiefs did last week, it was worth an applause. It was awe inspiring.

They put up 44 points on the Arizona Cardinals, blew them out. And Kyler Murray is 0-1, so we should just keep our eyes on that. But Pat Mahomes was incredible. First of all, he played football as if he overheard someone in the offseason say that Tua Tagovailoa was a better quarterback than him.

It seems like he took it personal. 30-39, 360 yards, and 5 touchdowns. My goodness. Travis Kelce was the recipient for most of that traffic in yards or whatnot. But going into this game, I think that Kansas City is going to play as aggressive.

I think Pat Mahomes will be as upset. Like I said, he doesn't have the number one option that he once had in Tyreek Hill, but he's making these guys work. Travis Kelce seems to be a fine option for him. JuJu got going, Marquez Valdes-Scantling got going. And if there's anybody that can get those dudes going, it'll be Pat Mahomes.

So he's definitely coming to the shootout ready to shoot. Now you have the LA Chargers, who Justin Herbert kind of had a close little fight with the Raiders last week. They ended up winning, but now Keenan Allen is injured. So you're walking into this angry Pat Mahomes fight not full strength. You don't have Keenan Allen, but you do have that defense, which is a pretty good defense.

They're a reputable set of guys with a bunch of superstars on it. But I think an angry Pat is able to beat anybody. Let's see if Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can do it again. I'm picking the Chiefs.

