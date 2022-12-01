NFL Week 13 Picks: Scraps, shootouts and more Mike White

In Week 13, the Dolphins and Niners will play high-powered offense, the Eagles will be forced to scrap it out with the Titans, while the Jets and Vikings will feature a Mike White vs. Kirk Cousins shootout.

Video Transcript

VOCH LOMBARDI: Watch every second of this NFL season when and where you want it only on The Zone.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Let me tell you what's so fun about the games I'm watching this week, is they're all playoff implication games, and they're all some of the best NFC teams versus some of the best AFC teams. So we get into inter-conferencenal play. Is that a word? Interconference play? And they're all playoff level teams, playoff implicating games. This time of year where you really can't afford to be losing games, they just put these best teams against three other best teams and we'll see what happens here.

The first game we're going to talk about is the Miami Dolphins versus the San Francisco 49ers. This is going to be interesting because the Niners are technically a playoff team, and they are technically a winning football team. I was watching the Niners versus the Saints last week, and I was like, man, the Niners are so physical that it almost masked the fact that they're not a good football team to me. I don't think the Niners are a great team all together, but they have that one thing that we're physical. We're a tough team. And that makes for a match-up issues. That makes for problems versus these other teams.

And then we have the Miami Dolphins, who are technically an offensive juggernaut, like you would say. But they don't really get it done with physicality. I would say, they're more of a finesse juggernaut, which could be a thing here. So we'll see what happens when you get a physical team versus a finesse team, versus both are playoff teams, and both really can't be losing games because they are thick in their division races, but if I had to make a pick, I'd say the Dolphins are the better team, that they're going to go out and beat the 49ers, who are more physical, but I don't think they're as good as the Dolphins right now. I just got too much faith in Tua and what he's doing.

Up next, I have the Tennessee Titans versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which is hilarious. This game kind of works in the same vein as the last game, right? The Philadelphia Eagles, who've been winning. They've been doing it with these kind of cute, or whatever, right? They put up the big numbers, but Tennessee Titans just been winning just gritty. They've been winning physically, right? They run you over with Derrick Henry and they are one of the best run defense teams in the league, and that could be a problem for the Philadelphia Eagles on the account that they like to run the football and try to stop the run.

And their run defense hasn't been that great, talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. They've been signing all these tackles or whatnot to try to bolster that d-line, but the Titans don't care how much you bolster your d-line. You've got to go out there and tackle Derrick Henry and play physical with that defense. If I had to pick, I don't know, man. It seems like when the Eagles play against bad talent, they kind of play down to that. I don't know. They're either playing down to the talent, or maybe, I don't know, these defense coordinators are just catching up with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But if I had to make an upset pick, let's go with the Titans over the Eagles. That should be a fun one to look forward to. And the last one we're looking forward to is the Jets versus the Vikings there. So Kirk Cousins, hey, man, look, primetime Kirk Cousins was trending last Thursday for Thanksgiving. Kirk Cousins went out there and he put hands all over the New England Patriots there. And the Patriots made it a close game, which says a lot more about the Vikings defense than the actual Vikings offense.

You know, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson were able to put their numbers up, but, still, it was a close fight, which brings me to the Mike White led New York Jets. Now, if we know anything about Mike White, man, he'll go out there. He'll put these points up, and if not playing great defense like we haven't been seeing from the Vikings, whether it be this game versus the Patriots, or the last game versus the Cowboys, the Vikings defense looks exploitable. You mean to tell me, can Mike White come out here and put up big numbers against the Minnesota Vikings? It could be a shootout. I don't know. We'll see. We'll cross the road whenever we get there this Sunday, but if I had to pick out of the Jets or the Vikings, let's go Jets. Appreciate y'all.

Latest Stories

  • Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 13: Rookie receivers ready to go off

    Our analysts share their fantasy bold predictions, which include big things for the 2022 rookie receiver class in Week 13.

  • Jets’ Mike White asks Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush for tips on beating Vikings | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss the 7-4 Jets showdown in Minnesota against the 9-2 Vikings. Can Mike White continue his great play from last week’s win over the Bears? The Jets quarterback asked for pointers from his former Cowboys’ teammates. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Cardinals head into bye week smarting from last-minute loss

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals nearly gained some crucial momentum heading into their long-awaited bye week. Instead, they ended up with a swift punch to the gut. The Cardinals (4-8) couldn't hold a fourth quarter lead Sunday, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 25-24 win. Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left to pull the Chargers within one point and then converted a 2-point conversion to win the game. “We didn’t finis

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.