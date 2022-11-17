NFL Week 11 Picks: Cowboys, Vikings vie for NFC respect

The Minnesota Vikings are riding high after defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 while the Cowboys are hoping to bounce back from defeat to Aaron Rodgers' Packers.

What's up, y'all? It's Voch Lombardi.

Let's get into the games I am watching for week 11. Let's do this. Let's start off with Bears and Falcons, right? And I'm looking at this more so on the Bears side of things, man. Justin Fields has become one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch. I know the Bears just took an L versus the Lions, but I'm just so interested in these dudes and their growth and the dudes that they are and just this team in general.

Because you wouldn't say that this is a very talent-rich team. And they probably gave up a second-- and they gave up this second-round pick to go get Chase Claypool. Yeah, I think they overpaid for Chase Claypool there, but they did go and pay the price to go get him, their number one receiver allegedly. But they still got their first-round pick. We'll talk about that later.

But just the idea that the Bears are this surging offense that are putting up bigger numbers than they have at the earlier point of the season. And we'll talk another day about how Justin Fields may be the best quarterback in his class in particular versus guys like Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones. We'll talk about that later.

But as of now, Justin Fields is a very interesting character to watch. And I got him versus the Atlanta Falcons right now. The Atlanta Falcons can put up points. They'll give you an exciting game, but they'll probably lose it at the end. So this gives us an opportunity to watch Justin Fields continue to grow, and I think he's a very fun and interesting player. If I had to pick a winner, I'm going to go Bears over Falcons.

Let's continue, ladies and gentlemen. Let's go the Eagles versus the Colts, OK? Now we just talked about Jeff Saturday and his emergence and how he's undefeated and how he's 1 and 0. But Jeff Saturday versus the Vegas Raiders, your odds to win are a little bit higher. The Raiders aren't the best team in the world. And to be fair-- let's just be fair-- the Colts ain't the best team in the world neither. But if you put two bad teams together, you know somebody's got to win. And Jeff Saturday and his Colts just happened to be the winner in that exchange.

Funnily enough, you go from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best football teams in the league in the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, ladies and gentlemen, I love mess and I love anarchy and I love parity. But if Jeff Saturday can somehow lead his Colts to defeat the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles, boy, oh boy, will there be some headlines for us to be talking about. I'm going to keep eyes on that game.

If I had to choose a winner, I mean, the Eagles seem like the easy money. But coming off a loss versus Washington Football, as the Eagles are, and then the Colts riding a little bit of momentum. Matt Ryan-- look, man, Matt Ryan ain't who he once was, but I wouldn't assume that he's bad as people thought that he was. So let's see if Jeff Saturday can get these guys to run through a wall for the second time in a week here. I don't think so. I'm probably going to go with the Eagles.

The last game we're going to go with is Cowboys versus Vikings. I know, I try not to be Cowboy biased here, but I do think it's a game worth looking at. You got two playoff potential teams in the NFC. One has gained a lot more respect in the eyes of the general public, which would be the Minnesota Vikings, considering what they did versus the Buffalo Bills.

And then one team is kind of losing a little bit of respect because they just lost to dadgum Aaron Rodgers, OK? But if you take two teams like that in which they're both talented, one is surging, and one's trying to figure it out, you put them both together, you're most likely going to get a pretty good classic. Plus, the Cowboys play the Vikings pretty well every single year. It should be a fun little game. If I had to pick-- I'm biased. I'm going with the Dallas Cowboys over the Minnesota Vikings.