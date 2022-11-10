NFL Week 10 Picks: Can Bills bounce back, knock Vikings off track?

Buffalo suffered a disappointing 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last game but in Week 10 against the visiting Vikings, they have the chance to solidify their spot atop the AFC.

Video Transcript

VOCH LOMBARDI: What up, y'all? It's Voch Lombardi. Watch every second of this NFL season when and where you want it only on DAZN.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Let's talk about our beloved week 9 in the NFL here. Let's start off with the Seahawks versus Buccaneers. It's interesting because going into this season, I never would have thought that Seahawks versus Buccaneers would have been interesting. But Geno Smith is playing some top-tier football, and Tom Brady is not.

And this is a playoff-type qualifying game or whatever where they're going to be dealing with important positioning here. Because in the NFC West, the Seahawks have teams trying to catch up to them. Got the 49ers there. The Rams are trying to get wins to catch up to the Seahawks. I think they're firmly in first place, which is, wow, just madness.

But then there's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where their placement is a little more loose. They're tied for first place with the Atlanta Falcons right now. And if the Saints would have won on "Monday Night Football," it'd be a three-way tie. That's to let you know what's going on in the NFC South.

So with this number three versus number four team in the NFC, this game that they're playing this weekend, if I had to make a pick-- listen, man, I know the Bucs won last week versus the Rams. But, one, I don't think the Rams are playing that well. And, two, of the Bucs hadn't scored all the way until the end of the game, scored a touchdown until the end of the game.

So if I had to pick, man, I'm going with the better team. I'm going with Seahawks We talked about how run game and how defense make things easier for your quarterback, and that seems to be the way that most teams are playing this year in the NFL. So I'm going to go with Seahawks over Buccaneers. They're going to continue to put their foot in the NFC race, which is madness, the Seahawks.

I keep saying it. But shouts out to the Sea-- if there was any team that we-- we knew Kyler Murray had his "Call of Duty" thing. We knew that the 49ers were dealing with injuries and Garoppolo was the guy. And, boy, I just didn't think it was going to be the Seahawks, man. Didn't think it was going to be a Seahawks. Shouts out to those guys. But, yeah, I'm watching that game this weekend.

Let's go Bills versus the Vikings there. Another shocker that going into the season, I never would have thought that the Minnesota Vikings would be a top team in the NFC. They've only lost one game. And you can make the argument that they haven't beat a super quality team. But, hey, the Buffalo Bills are a quality team. So we get a pretty good test versus these Bills here.

And the Bills are a team, they're coming off of this loss for the Jets. They cannot go on this 0 and 2 streak here because the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to catch them in that number one spot in the AFC. And so far, the Bills, if they keep winning, then they'll get the bye week. There's only one bye week this year and last year. But there's only one bye week, so you're going to be fighting for that. The Bills should not lose two in a row. I'm going to go with the Buffalo Bills.

But what if-- what if-- by way of defense and run game with Dalvin Cook, what if the Vikings can pull it off? This should be fun to see what Kirk Cousins and company pulls off. But if I had to bet, I'll go with the Bills. I don't see good teams like that losing two times in a row.

And then we have the third game I'm watching, let's go Chargers versus 49ers. And this is interesting. And notice that-- and, look, this is the time of year where all these games are playoff implication type games, right? Teams are going to get eliminated around this time of year.

And we talked about playoffs with the first two games, but this third game is very interesting in the way that the Chargers and the 49ers are both seventh place teams and they're playing against each other. They're seventh place in the AFC, seventh place in the NFC. So whoever loses, they're going to have to be shipped off to the elephant graveyard while the other team survives in their playoff races.

Let's see. Christian McCaffrey had a pretty Christian McCaffrey-like game as of late. They just had the bye week. I think they're expecting Elijah Mitchell back, and they're going to be doing all run game things anyway. So the 49ers get a little bit stronger there. And the Chargers, man, they just can't stay healthy, man. They're just running into little nonsensical nicks, nicks and bruises here. And I don't think Justin Herbert has been playing the best football this year, you know what I mean? So I think that's going to be something too.

I always try to lean with the better quarterbacks, so that means I should lean towards Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers. But, man, this year, I'm leaning towards best defenses and best run games. And that seems to be San Francisco at this point. So if I had to pick out of this game, I'm going to go with the Niners over the Chargers.

Latest Stories

  • LeBron tweets Kyrie Irving should play after apologizing, calls Nets penalty 'excessive'

    LeBron James tweeted Thursday in part that "Kyrie (Irving) apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple."

  • McAvoy scores in season debut, Bruins beat skidding Flames

    BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored the go-ahead goal in his season debut and the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins remained perfect on home ice, beating the skidding Calgary Flames 3-1 Thursday night. Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and Connor Clifton also scored as the Bruins improved to 8-0-0 at TD Garden. David Pastrnak added an empty-net goal for Boston, which is 12-2-0 overall. Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames, who dropped their seventh straight. Calgary swarmed the Bruins early, hold

  • Panthers' win over Falcons showed how easy Buccaneers' path to NFC South title is

    The Falcons had a miserable performance on Thursday night.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Defense rankings

    Check out how the defenses stack up in our Week 10 fantasy rankings.

  • Injured Mané in Senegal's World Cup squad; Bayern concerned

    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world's best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé said Senegal's medical team hoped that Mané would need about a week to recover from the injury he sustained on Tuesday in a league game in Germany and therefore be ready for Senegal's opening game at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Nov

  • Eichel scores 3 in return to Buffalo, Vegas wins 9th in row

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched the puck, and cheered on the two times he was foiled on breakaway attempts, Eichel raised his arms and mugged for the unhappy crowd after converting a rebound to put the Golden Knights ahead 5-2 six minutes into the thir

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex