Is the NFL still a passing league?

So when I do these segments I often want to talk about teams that are winning and teams that are doing well. And history will tell you that teams do well when they have the quarterback to make them do well. And I wonder, when did the league become a passing league, right? Once upon a time this thing was led by the running back. At what point did it turn into the quarterback-favored league, or the wide receiver-favored league, right?

And I noticed something interesting. I was just doing my notes. I was looking at some of the winning teams, some of the guys that are at the top of the conferences where they play, respectfully. And I was like, oh. Zach Wilson and the Jets. They're 3-2. They're winning. How'd they get up here? Cooper Rush. The Cowboys. They're 4-1. How'd this happen? I kept looking. I say, Jimmy Garoppolo is 3-2. We knew that, right? Another bad quarterback. Another winning situation. I've got to figure this out. If I see two more teams with a bad quarterback and a winning situation I need to do research.

Then you see the Giants of New York versus the Packers of Green Bay in London, and you go, oh. Daniel Jones has lost one game, one of them to the Dallas Cowboys. He wasn't great in a lot of them, but sir, they're 4-1.

I said if I see another team with a winning record and a bad quarterback I'm going to come on Yahoo and talk about it. And then I saw Jalen Hurts was undefeated with the Eagles. Listen. This is my whole thing, right? It makes me wonder, is this really still a quarterback-driven league, right?

I mean, of course, you have your Pat Mahomeses up there. You have your Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills up there. Yeah, that makes a little bit of sense. Those are your top quarterbacks. But what about the other top quarterbacks that don't look great?

Aaron Rodgers, he doesn't look very great right now. Tom Brady doesn't look like invincible Tom Brady.

So I wonder, what's most important? What's making some of these teams that are at the bottom, how are they winning? They're winning with running the football and playing defense.

And I go, hey, in a passing league, I wonder why is it that some of these teams with these physical run games and these dominating defenseam how are they winning? Well because I think after a while, what tends to happen is if you're a passing league then you build your defense to defend the pass. So if your defense is built to defend the pass, of course passing quarterbacks will have a harder time with that.

But I wonder, run game. If you're an offense that's being carried by the run game, that's what makes this interesting. Because football constantly evolves, right? When one side of the ball gets good, the other side makes the adjustment and they get good. It happens all the time. If we want to lean on running the football, defense once said, all right. Let's get bigger people, and stack boxes, and make it harder for you to run the football.

Then the slot receiver got creative. All right, cool. We're going to spread the ball out. Slot receiver, you can't deal with us. Then nickel corners existed. You see what I'm saying? And it just becomes this push and pull of constantly innovating.

I wonder, are we at a point in football innovation to where everybody has built defenses to stop runs to where everybody gets smaller. The nose tackles are like 310 pounds when they used to be 340. The ends now, maybe like 250 when they used to be 280. Even the linebackers are former box safeties and things, right?

Defenses as a whole, they've gotten faster. But they've gotten smaller, so that makes me wonder. If you're a team like, let's say the Titans. You've got a Derrick Henry. Ryan Tannehill is your quarterback. And Ryan Tannehill is not great. But if a defense is built to defend the pass nine times out of 10, they're smaller.

If you're smaller, and Derrick Henry is a bigger running back, or Zeke is a bigger running back, or Saquon Barkley, who is shifty, but he's a bigger running back. If my running backs are bigger and your defense is smaller, as long as my offensive line is blocking relatively OK, because offensive line around the league is terrible. As long as my offensive line is blocking relatively OK, I can have a guy like Cooper Rush throwing for 100 yards to win a game. Daniel Jones can throw for 70 yards and win a game.

If you look at Jimmy Garoppolo in the playoffs, they actually have a game where he completed six passes. But we leaned on the run. We won the football game.

And when you win the football game, whether it was rushing, whether it was defense, at the end of the day, you know what they say? Jimmy Garoppolo got a playoff win.

So I wonder, what's going to be the counter to this? If teams decide to opt to go back into all right, we're going to run the football heavily. Does drafting and developing offensive line become more important? And then what's going to be the counter move to defense? It's going to be interesting to see how this goes.

Now to be fair, it's week six. By the time we get to week 12, I mean, teams like the Giants, and-- Cooper Rush is not going to be playing. But I think when Dak Prescott gets back, the Cowboys will be fine.

Of course, the Jets may lose some games. I think the Eagles may come down to Earth. What's going to happen later on in the season when teams really become who they are?

We're definitely going to revisit this. Y'all got to stay tuned. Because I'm curious.