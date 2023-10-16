NFL star Tyreek Hill celebrates touchdown with backflip selfie

The Canadian Press

HONG KONG — Leylah Fernandez rallied from a set down to defeat Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and win the Hong Kong Open for her first title in 19 months. It is the third title of the 21-year-old Canadian's career and first since winning at Monterrey in March 2022. After the win, she will also move back inside the top 50 in the rankings next week. “We had a very, very hard past couple of years,” Fernandez, of Laval, Que., said. “My family, my parents, my coach, and my performance coach stayed