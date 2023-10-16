NFL star Tyreek Hill celebrates touchdown with backflip selfie

Will Smith said he had "emotional blindness" to Jada Pinkett Smith.
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes finally started with a bang. Then they collapsed in shocking finish against Stanford.
The combat sports community trashed Dillon Danis after his disqualification loss to Logan Paul in their boxing match.
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce her friend Ice Spice, who was the musical guest. Swift followed Travis Kelce’s cameo earlier in the show in a parody of the excessive NFL coverage the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs have been getting. The Wildest Dreams singer has been having …
Host Pete Davidson plays a sideline reporter who is all-too-giddy to talk about the pop star
The No. 12 Team Penske Ford driven by Ryan Blaney has been disqualified following the vehicle’s failed post-race technical inspection at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR officials deemed the left-front damper on the No. 12 car did not meet the overall specified length outlined in Section 14.11.3.5 of the NASCAR Rule Book. Blaney is relegated […]
HONG KONG — Leylah Fernandez rallied from a set down to defeat Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and win the Hong Kong Open for her first title in 19 months. It is the third title of the 21-year-old Canadian's career and first since winning at Monterrey in March 2022. After the win, she will also move back inside the top 50 in the rankings next week. “We had a very, very hard past couple of years,” Fernandez, of Laval, Que., said. “My family, my parents, my coach, and my performance coach stayed
Sunday in Week 6 brought with it another series of injuries and unexpected performances. Check out a few players who could help boost lineups in Week 7.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys. Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last Sunday night that said “F Dallas” with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national television audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason. The league announced Saturday that Kittle was fined $13,659 for the infraction. Kittl
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill's decision to leave Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid for Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel has paid off after all.
Hamilton crossed the circuit following a first-corner crash with Mercedes team-mate George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Nearly 20 years apart the Texas Rangers money whipped premier free agents with drastic different results.
Craig Jones thinks Alexander Volkanovski puts an end to Sambo at UFC 294.
India demolish Pakistan as the most eagerly awaited contest of the World Cup so far turns into a one-sided anti-climax in Ahmedabad.
There's no Connor Bedard in the 2024 NHL Draft class, as two players are emerging as candidates to go first overall.
CLEVELAND (AP) — On the way to their first loss, the San Francisco 49ers lost two of their biggest stars. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were both injured Sunday during a 19-17 setback to the Cleveland Browns, who ended the Niners' regular-season winning streak at 15 games. McCaffrey scored on a 13-yard pass in the first quarter, extending his streak to 15 straight games with a TD. But the versatile back couldn't push through an injury to his oblique in the secon
‘Still would like to get a win before a goal,’ Rodrigues said.
No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington gave a glimpse into that world Saturday in what might go down as the game of the year. The final play was a missed field goal by the Ducks — cruel irony in some ways — that allowed the Huskies to stay unbeaten, but both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Washington's Kalen DeBoer embraced four-down football. In two years as a head coach with Oregon, Lanning has made it clear he believes punting and place-kicking are only a last resort.
HONG KONG — Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first final in 19 months after a 6-2, 7-5 victory over fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova on Saturday at the Hong Kong Open. The 21-year-old from Laval, Que., raced through the first set before No. 37 Blinkova improved in the second set. The Canadian found the match-clinching break in the 12th game to seal the match in 78 minutes and advance to Sunday's final against Katerina Siniakova. “This match was extremely tough,” Fernandez said. “Anna, she’s a tremendo
TORONTO — There really is no place like home for Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Kelly's third-quarter TD pass and two-point convert rallied Toronto to a 40-27 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night. The Argos finished with a 9-0 home record — although one of those victories came in Halifax — the first time since 1997 they went undefeated on home turf. "It's a special place to play," Kelly said of BMO Field. "There's nothing like it playing in the Six at night. "It's just a specia