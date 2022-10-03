NFL quickly pivots concussion protocols - but will they stick? | You Pod To Win the Game
After 12 players were benched on Sunday due to concussion protocols, Yahoo Sports senior NFL insider Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Charles Schwab discuss if the changes to the league's procedures following Tua Tagovailoa's latest injury will have an effect - and if they will actually stick. Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.