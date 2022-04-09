NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed on I-595

RFI

On Sunday afternoon on the French riviera, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will face the international media for the first time since announcing that he will say goodbye to all the glitz and glamour of the tennis circuit. The prelude to the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters will be another moment in the incarnation of what has been increasingly obvious to Tsonga's legion of fans and admirers who have tracked his feats between the lines for the best part of two decades.The effervescent force of nature that was Jo-Wilf