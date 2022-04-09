NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed on I-595
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, died when he was struck by a dump truck Saturday morning in South Florida.
Haskins, a former first round draft pick who was expected to compete with two others for the Steelers' starting quarterback role after the January retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, was reportedly in South Florida training with team mates. "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement on the team's website.
The Hall of Famer said Haskins was "living to be dead."
The quarterback was fatally struck by a vehicle while in South Florida for training.
