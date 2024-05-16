Is the NFL going too far with scheduling? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein, and Frank Schwab discuss the NFL's move to add more mid-week, holiday and primetime games to the schedule and what that means for player safety and the on-the-field product. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

The NFL doesn't care because the NFL doesn't have to care because at the end of the day, they can throw out the worst game on the schedule and the entire country will still flock to watch it.

They can take a week 16 game between two teams that each have one win, put it on prime time and it will get better numbers than anybody.

So, for the question of, has the NFL gone too far in anything?

My answer to that is they haven't gone too far until we all decide we're not going to watch it and given the fact that that hasn't happened yet, like if I'm the NFL, yeah, I'm gonna keep, I'm gonna keep milking the cow for everything I possibly can because it works.

I don't know about everybody.

Maybe you're different out there.

Maybe you two are different.

But I view it as, oh God, I gotta, I gotta tell her that I can't, I can't do this family stuff because I gotta watch these NFL games because I do it for my job.

It's, it's not fun.

It's obligation.

But I think a lot of fans are that way where they they can't stop watching the NFL.

It's not, it's not necessarily that.

Wow.

We love the NFL on Christmas every year.

It's, I, I feel the need to watch this and, uh, we're addicted.

We are addicted to their product.

Yeah.

I think the two things snow to me are one.

Like, the fans are not dictating this decision, the broadcast partners and the money are dictating this decision and if the NFL simply said we have a lot of broadcast partners to satisfy and we're trying to create as many prime time slots as we can.

I think it would be a little more believable.

I know Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated spoke on that this week of like, just tell us what you're doing like we're not seeing through it.

And I think the people who are hurt most from this, the fans are neither the ones who are helped most nor hurt from this because the broadcast partners are helped most and the players are hurt most from this because I have all these players who are playing on a Wednesday in December.

But for me, the bigger thing is like, is not off bounds for the player, he health and safety like you're just gonna be ok with Wednesday and oh, by the way, uh we have a Friday game in the first week of the season like and oh, and also these international games, the broadcasting team was saying, yeah, teams don't really need to buy after, uh, international game because if you play an afternoon Europe time, you actually might get home before you get home from Seattle.

I do think that it'll be interesting to see the product of the game, how good the football is.

And also if the injury rate increases at all with some of these decisions.

So when you start expanding to, oh, we're gonna throw a game on Wednesday, we're gonna throw a game on Friday.

I think it actually takes away from their product because right now part of the reason everybody loves the NFL is you don't need that part time job type commitment to it.

Sunday.

Great, 70 weeks out of the year I'm in.

Whereas the other sports don't have it that way.

I think by expanding to every day of the week, which clearly they want to do at some point somehow.

I don't think that's actually good for their product.

Look, I so Frank, I agree with what you're saying.

Absolutely, because I love the energy of being in a sports bar on a Sunday.

Right.

And I hate the fact that on Sunday afternoons when my favorite team is playing usually on these games, when they put all sorts of different windows out there, it's the Sunday afternoon slate that suffers.

So all of a sudden early Sunday there were six or eight games and everybody freaked out for it.

Sunday afternoon, there's two games.

The vibe's not the same.

It's boring.

It doesn't feel.

II, I agree with all of that.

The only thing that I would say to push back on all of this in general is that to Joy's point about, you know, what's it mean for the quality of football?

I don't think most people care.

They'll take bad football over anything.

And what's it mean for player safety?

I don't think most people care.