NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

What's up, y'all? It's Voch Lombardi.

Ladies and gentlemen, let's play a little bit of this or that. I'm going to talk about a game from last weekend. I just need y'all help breaking it down. Tell me what happened.

Play along wherever you're watching this. So the Baltimore-Ravens, OK, they just lost to the New York Football Giants, the notorious 5-1 New York Football Giants. I made that prediction, if you would have tuned in last week.

Stop missing shows. I didn't really have faith in my Giants pick, but man, when these dudes are just constantly pulling out tough wins here, I mean, how can you bet against these guys? If I can give Brian Daboll a little bit more credit, I'm giving the Giants way too much of that.

Those dudes have somehow implemented their culture before they turn their roster around, right? It's not like they have a whole bunch of players that are their players. They have taken some dudes from the roster that was there and it's like their best talent on offense, they're not even featuring those guys.

Golladay is not going to be here very long. I can only imagine who wants to pick that contract up. And then you have Kadarius Toney, who's battling injury, but I think if he was healthy, they wouldn't be using him at all. Those dudes just seem very tough, they seem very feisty, they seem very hard to put away.

On the opposite side, you do have the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. The three bigs in this game, they pretty much were the story here. Lamar Jackson, 17 for 32, 210 yards and a touchdown. Kenyan Drake, 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Mark Andrews, 7 receptions for 106 and a touchdown. If I had told you about those three Ravens stat lines right there, if I told you about those guys and said, hey, which team do you think won? You're probably say the Ravens. But it's that one Lamar Jackson interception that cost the Ravens the game, right?

And sometimes you have to be opportunistic as a team. So if you're the New York Giants, and it wasn't close, the Giants were kind of meandering downfield. But when it's time for them to take care of their opportunities, they take advantage of those opportunities, man, and I think that's where games are won and lost. Y'all let me know what happened with the Giants and the Ravens.

Another game that I thought was interesting enough to feature here was the Green Bay Packers versus the New York Jets. Now, let me just be clear, as a Cowboy fan, I'm recovering from people thinking that Cooper Rush was the reason that the Cowboys won. So I'm not going to look at this Jets win over the Packers and just assume that, oh hey, Zach Wilson is back.

The New York Jets are in this three game winning streak. Maybe he's the reason why that's the case. I think running back Breece Hall is a young star in the making and they're probably going to build that offense around him. Zach Wilson, I don't know, we've got a little more time to see.

I understand that the Jets are playing better complementary football. I get that. I don't care who the Green Bay Packers lost, I don't think that they should be this bad right now. There has to be a lot more going on than just, hey, our personnel isn't as good as it once was.

Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers. That offense should still relatively be that offense, right? What's the deal? I don't think that the Jets are playing all world defense.

They're definitely playing better than normal Jet football. But can the loss of a couple of people on the Packer side really make that much of a difference? I do find it funny that every time we go into draft season, every single year, I'm saying, hey, how are they not going to help Aaron Rodgers this year, right?

And that seems to be the case. Aaron Rodgers is constantly saying, hey, if Davante Adams is not going to be around, Aaron probably has some foresight on that. If he's not going to be around or possibly not around, can we draft some significant help on offense? And that just simply has not been the case.

Y'all let me know what's going on. Have the Jets just improved that much whether they're playing team football or is it just that the Packers are just done with? I never thought I'd be saying that. Then my last one I have for you guys today, I have the Carolina Panthers versus the LA Rams. And why is this important?

OK, is it that the LA Rams are back on track defeating the Panthers from 24-10 or is it just that the Panthers just offered nothing and it just gave the Rams an easy win to get back into the, I would say, good graces of the fandom there? The Rams were getting dragged all over Twitter when the Cowboys got hands on them. And if they would have lost to the Panthers, this would have been even worse.

Now, I could say, well, yeah, Matthew Stafford did a little bit better. He's still out there throwing the ball to the other team, but that's what Matthew Stafford does. Darrell Henderson had 12 carries for 43 yards. Not a stellar performance.

Cooper Kupp was Cooper Kupp, didn't get 100 yards, but 7 catches for 80 yards was interesting. But then I looked over to the Panthers side, right? What did the Panthers try to do to win this game? And I notice as some dude named Phillip Walker threw the ball 16 times, completed 10, and he had 60 yards.

And Christian McCaffrey had a pretty good fantasy day, but that's pretty much all we got from the Panthers. So if the Panthers didn't give up that much resistance, I'm still willing to say that the Rams have not recovered. The Panthers are just that bad. Y'all let me know what you think.