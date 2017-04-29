NFL Draft Fantasy Watch - Rookie Over/Under
The Yahoo Sports NFL Draft Live crew dives down the Fantasy Football rabbit hole with a game of over/under.
The Yahoo Sports NFL Draft Live crew dives down the Fantasy Football rabbit hole with a game of over/under.
Roberto Osuna is off to a nightmare start to his 2017 season, and he doesn't look like the same guy Blue Jays fans are used to seeing.
Mike Trout looks to lead the Angels over the division-rival Texas Rangers in the MLB Free Game of the Day.
The second day of the NFL draft is not the most exciting television show, but it became really fun when former Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson turned it into a WWE shoot. The 2017 NFL draft will be remembered for a lot of things, but one of those things will be how a huge crowd outdoors in Philadelphia
Mitchell Trubisky can take heart in this trip down memory lane: Philadelphia Eagles fans once booed the draft pick of Donovan McNabb. Chicago Bears fans haven’t exactly embraced Trubisky, the North Carolina quarterback.
The San Francisco Giants confirmed Madison Bumgarner sustained a Grade 2 sprain of his throwing shoulder in his April 20 dirt-bike accident.
ERIE, Pa. — Gera Poddubnyi struck twice as the Erie Otters doubled up the Owen Sound Attack 4-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.
Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm praises Cleveland's patience in selecting the Notre Dame quarterback in the 2017 NFL draft.
Jozy Altidore scored twice in the first half as Toronto FC cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Houston on Friday night, adding to the Dynamo's woes away from home. The Toronto defence, meanwhile, registered its fourth shutout of the season. Toronto (3-1-4) posted back-to-back wins for the first
Yahoo's NFL analysts discuss the Bengals second round pick Joe Mixon.
The Yahoo Sports NFL Draft Live crew makes their fantasy football predictions for veteran running backs Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch.
The most popular group in the second round of the NFL draft was nearly 3,000 miles away from Philadelphia: the Washington Huskies secondary. Three members — cornerbacks Kevin King and Sidney Jones, safety Budda Baker — were taken in the first 11 picks Friday night. None of those choices drew the attention
The fantasy live crew discusses which rookie from days one and two of the draft will be the biggest fantasy stud: Leonard Fournette or Joe Mixon.
The Cleveland Browns finally selected a quarterback, drafting Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer.
The St. Louis Blues went into the first intermission tied at one with the Nashville Predators in Game 2 thanks to a power play goal by Vladimir Tarasenko.
The Carolina Hurricanes acquired the exclusive rights to negotiate with goaltender Scott Darling in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.
PANAMA CITY — Jonathan David scored twice as Canada topped Suriname 2-0 on Friday night in round-robin play at the CONCACAF under-17 men's championship.
The Yahoo Sports NFL Draft Live crew dives down the Fantasy Football rabbit hole with a game of over/under.
Dalvin Cook is a talent on the field but has red flags off of it.
Korea will be participating in the IIHF men’s World Championship for the first time in the country’s history next year when the tournament is played in Denmark.
Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell were given a one-stroke penalty as a team for their pace of play on Thursday at the Zurich Classic.
The Bengals are no strangers to collecting players who come into the league with red flags. Vontaze Burfict and Adam Jones come to mind. The Bengals took Mixon in the second round. In July 2014, Mixon punched Amelia Molitor in the face and Oklahoma suspended him for the season.
According to Anaheim Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle, Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers is the most important game of the season. “He says that a lot, just so you know,” laughed Ryan Getzlaf after the team’s morning skate.
The Yahoo Sports fantasy football crew discusses the potential impact of Ohio State RB Curtis Samuel with the the Carolina Panthers.
With Adrian Peterson no longer in Minnesota, Yahoo's fantasy experts discuss the potential value of new draft pick Dalvin Cook.
Ben Crane appears to have settled a rather large putting-contest debt with Daniel berger.