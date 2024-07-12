NFL 2024 season - Los Angeles Rams team preview

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss expectations for wide receiver Cooper Kupp after a disappointing season and life without defensive star Aaron Donald. Listen and subscribe to the “Zero Blitz” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

My one big thing for the Rams and I think it's a difference in them repeating what they did last season, maybe even improving off of what they did last season or maybe regressing a little bit is, can Cooper Cup still be elite?

And I think we need to question it at this point.

I love Cooper Cup.

I, I have even talked about he's putting together a hall of fame type of career, but just because he was so dominant at his peak, he might not get there because he only has 2 1000 yard seasons.

But his season when they won the Super Bowl was as good as any season in NFL history.

And I'm counting quarterbacks, I'm counting Lawrence Taylor, whoever you want to throw at me Cooper Cup season.

The year they won the Super Bowl was as good as anybody but here we are, it's 2024 last season, 61.4 yards per game.

His lowest since his rookie year, the injuries are piling up with him.

He's gonna be 31 years old and obviously the Rams have a bright shiny new toy at Puka Nua.

He's their new number one.

But my question is, could Cup be kind of that one.

B can they be this great tan of Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison?

You know, if, if CPP can return to what he was a few years ago and the injuries haven't sapped him too much.

Just think about that offense.

Matthew Stafford played out of his mind last year.

I thought for, this is weird for a guy who has so many yards in a Super Bowl ring.

But I thought Matthew Stafford last season played his best football.

I thought last year was Matthew Stafford's best year and so he's still got it.

Puka is awesome.

Like he's going to be a great player.

Can c be that other superstar because I think that would just elevate their offense.

We see they have a good running in Kyron Williams, all that kind of stuff.

But I think the X factor for them, the one big thing for me is Cup and is he kind of a middle of the road?

Like we're gonna get 800 yards out of him or can he be that dude again and be kind of the one A one B batman and Robin Harrison and Wayne with Pukana, uh when you're a kid and you put your hand on the stove and it burns, you don't do it again.

I have put my hand on the stove too many times.

It doubting anything with the Rams offensively and I've just decided that Sean mcveigh is much like the Kansas City Chiefs, no matter what it is, he figures out a way to make it work.

Right.

Like there's just mcveigh on the offensive end.

I will always get benefit of the doubt.

I'm a little surprised you picked.

That is your one big thing because for me, I would have thought more.

How do they ever rework this defense without Aaron Don?

Like, how different is this defense gonna look?

Uh, that's it.

But the more this defense looks different and I think they will this year, they're gonna have some issues, they're going to have to clean up.

That's gonna put even more pressure on that offense.

The Rams are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL this year because without, uh, the perennial 99 in the middle on the defensive side of the ball, everything changes and we just presume that mcveigh can continue to work magic, but he is a magician at this point.

II, I don't know how he does it frank, but he does it every single like mcveigh always finds a way offensively.