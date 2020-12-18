NFC’s road to the Super Bowl runs through Green Bay | More Football
The New Orleans Saints' chances of making it out of the NFC is stacked against them if they have to face off against the Packers on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.
The New Orleans Saints' chances of making it out of the NFC is stacked against them if they have to face off against the Packers on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.
The Saints want Michael Thomas to rest his injured ankle for the playoffs.
The Toronto Raptors have waived Canadian guard/forward Oshae Brissett, forward/centre Henry Ellenson and forward Alize Johnson.
Thomas Bryant touched and shoved an NBA official while trying to fight Blake Griffin.
The boxer known as "GGG" moved to an unfathomable 41-1-1 after the victory.
Marcus Peters denied spitting at Jarvis Landry during Monday's game.
Jerry Rice believes the stats don't lie, and that he's the best receiver in NFL history.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is hoping his squad can become one of the best defensive teams in the league as they aim to integrate new faces to a complicated system.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to try to clinch the AFC North title with a new-look offensive line.The Steelers (11-2) ruled out rookie left guard Kevin Dotson for Monday night's game against the Bengals (2-10-1). Dotson suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday's loss to Buffalo after replacing starter Matt Feiler, who was lost for the season in the same game with a pectoral injury.J.C. Hassenauer, who started two games at centre earlier this season when Maurkice Pouncey was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, will likely take over at left guard.Pittsburgh has dropped two straight following an 11-0 start but can still lock up the division title by beating the Bengals for the 12th straight time, or if Cleveland loses on Sunday night to the New York Giants.The Steelers also have former seventh-round pick Derwin Gray and recently acquired Danny Isidora on the roster. Pittsburgh signed Isidora off the practice squad this week after placing Feiler on injured reserve.Pittsburgh running back James Conner is questionable with a quad injury. Conner ran for just 18 yards on 10 carries last week after missing two games while being on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Benny Snell would likely start in Conner's place.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
ATLANTA — Despite a disappointing season, Atlanta United will play in the CONCACAF Champions League for a third straight year in 2021.The CONCACAF Council has approved a request by the the United States Soccer Federation to award Atlanta a spot in the 16-team continental championship as the current holder of the U.S. Open Cup, the team announced Saturday.United won the Cup in 2019, earning a spot in this year's Champions League. The club was eliminated in the quarterfinals Wednesday by Mexico's Club América.The U.S. Open tournament was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Atlanta United will take that spot again in the Champions League. They'll be joined from Major League Soccer by MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew, Supporters Shield winner Philadelphia Union and the Portland Timbers, who claimed the MLS Is Back Tournament.Atlanta United was also eliminated in the quarterfinals after earning its first Champions League spot in 2019 as winner of the MLS Cup. The only other club that will be returning to the tournament for the third straight year in 2021 is Costa Rica's Saprissa.United will be looking for a comeback season after slumping to 12th in the Eastern Conference and failing to make the playoffs for the first time in the franchise's four years.The club announced Argentina's Gabriel Heinze as its new coach Friday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
LONDON — It's like the clock has been wound back 35 years with Liverpool and Everton as the English league frontrunners.Seeing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League is a more familiar sight. A 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace on Saturday was the type of ruthless attacking display that helped Jürgen Klopp end the team's 30-year title drought last season.Everton hasn't won the league since 1985 and 1987 when they sandwiched a runner-up season to its neighbour. A 2-1 victory over Arsenal was Everton's third success in eight days, taking Carlo Ancelotti's side up to second, five points behind the champions.Everton can be overtaken by either Tottenham or Leicester, who meet on Sunday. Staying in the top four would be significant not only as a sporting achievement but also financially for Everton, given the club reported losses of 140 million pounds ($185 million) in the last financial year — in part due to the pandemic.Liverpool and Everton are among only four of the 20 Premier League clubs allowed fans — albeit only 2,000 —- due to coronavirus restrictions. Southampton was also allowed a crowd on Saturday but still lost to Manchester City 1-0.Surprisingly, though, it is Southampton in fifth place — a place and a point ahead of Pep Guardiola's expensively assembled City side that won the 2018 and 2019 titles.SALAH, FIRMINO DOUBLESAn emphatic victory at Palace was a stylish way to end a five-game winless for Liverpool, which could even start with Mohamed Salah on the bench.The league top scorer still managed two goals after coming on in the second half, and set up one of Roberto Firmino's double.Salah was one of seven different players to provide the assists — starting with Sadio Mane for Takumi Minamino inside two minutes, allowing the Japan forward to net his first Premier League goal a year after his transfer was announced.Firmino set up Mane to net on the turn in the 35th before scoring himself before halftime after being released by Andy Robertson.Henderson curled the fourth into the top corner seven minutes into the second half after meeting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cutback.Salah's entry from the bench — a rare spot for the striker — started with an assist for Firmino to chip goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the 68th.Salah had to wait until the 81st to score himself, nodding in after Joel Matip headed on a corner.The Egyptian curled his 13th of the league into the top left after being set up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who made his first appearance since July following a knee injury.ARTETA WOESArsenal is in an even worse state than it was when Mikel Arteta took charge last December. The London club is five places worse off in 15th.It's seven games without a win in the league for Arteta, who played for Everton as well as Arsenal.Yerry Mina’s header on the stroke of halftime was Everton's only shot on target but it was enough to seal the victory after Rob Holding’s own goal opener was cancelled out by Nicolas Pepe’s penalty.STERLING SCORESAfter back-to-back draws, Manchester City collected three points thanks to Raheem Sterling scoring from Kevin De Bruyne's cross at Southampton. The south coast side had lost only one of its previous 11 games.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram spat in an opponent's face and overshadowed Robert Lewandowski winning a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash for Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.Thuram faces a lengthy ban after spitting on Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch after an argument between the pair over a tackle in a game which Hoffenheim won 2-1.Thuram went to ground following a challenge from Posch. Thuram then spat from close range at Posch, who reeled back in shock, wiping his face. Thuram walked away with Posch in pursuit as the game continued before the referee eventually intervened. Thuram was issued a red card and Posch a yellow.Thuram’s ban could be longer than the five games served by Schalke defender Ozan Kabak after he spat in an opponent's direction in September but missed.BAYERN BACK ON TOPA last-minute goal by Robert Lewandowski returned Bayern Munich to the top spot after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1.Two days after being crowned as FIFA's best male player, Lewandowski made the difference against Leverkusen with one goal to level the score and the winner in the final seconds of added time.Neither goal was highlight-reel material — opposition blunders played essential roles — but it was enough to overhaul Leverkusen, which had gone unbeaten as it emerged as the surprise league leader.The win was testament to Bayern's ability to play its way out of trouble. It was the seventh Bundesliga game in a row in which the German champion has come back to earn points after conceding the opening goal. Bayern went two points clear of Leverkusen and Leipzig.Leverkusen took the lead with a moment of genius, and gave it away with a moment of confusion.Patrik Schick opened the scoring in style, floating at the edge of the box at a corner and then meeting Nadiem Amiri's cross with an unstoppable volley into the top corner.Leverkusen gave Bayern a helping hand just before halftime when goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky collided with defender Jonathan Tah. They watched Thomas Müller's cross float to the unmarked Lewandowski to head into an empty net.Bayern dominated the second half. In added time, Tah lost the ball, leaving space for Lewandowski to hit a shot which deflected off Edmond Tapsoba and over the diving Hradecky.Coach Hansi Flick praised his team's grit in beating Leverkusen, one of only three clubs to defeat Bayern since Flick took charge 13 months ago. Losing at the last minute was “undeserved, disappointing," in Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz's verdict.SENT OFF FOR SPITTINGThuram put himself on course for a long ban and his team on course for defeat.Referee Frank Willenborg received a signal to consult video and showed the French player the red card. The score was 1-1, and 10-man Gladbach went on to concede another goal and lose.“It's a shame for the team and a shame for him,” Gladbach teammate Valentino Lazaro said. “It doesn't fit with his character at all.”Midfielder Christoph Kramer showed less understanding for Thuram.“His fuses blew. That should of course never happen to him. You can't excuse it,” Kramer said.Gladbach coach Marco Rose apologized “on behalf of the whole club” and added, “It simply doesn't belong on a football pitch. It goes way beyond the limits.”Posch was booked for his part in the altercation and subsequently substituted for Kevin Akpoguma, who set up on-loan Tottenham left back Ryan Sessegnon for Hoffenheim’s winner from close range in the 86th.SCHALKE MISERY CONTINUESEven a change of coach did little to help Schalke snap its long run without a win. Fabian Klos scored early in the second half for relegation rival Arminia Bielefeld to beat interim coach Huub Stevens’ team 1-0.Stevens replaced the fired Manuel Baum on Friday for the game against Bielefeld and cup game against Ulm on Tuesday before Schalke finds a permanent replacement for the new year. Its winless run in the Bundesliga is at 29 games and closing in on Tasmania Berlin's league record of 31 straight games without a victory from the 1965-66 season.Leipzig dropped back in the title race after drawing with Cologne 0-0.Eren Dinkci scored in the last minute for Werder Bremen to win at Mainz 1-0, and Eintracht Frankfurt won at Augsburg 2-0.___Fahey reported from Berlin.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJames Ellingworth And CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Canada won't play Sweden in a pre-tournament game before the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton because of Sweden's extended quarantine.Exhibition games scheduled for Sunday and Monday ahead of the tournament starting Christmas Day were cancelled because German players and Swedish staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.Canada was scheduled to face the Swedes at Rogers Place on Monday. Canada's warmup game Wednesday against Russia remains on the schedule. A reduction in pre-competition games delayed that phase until Tuesday, when Switzerland faces Austria and the U.S. meets Finland.Canada takes on Russia and Slovakia plays the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Germany and Sweden won't play any pre-tournament games.Players and personnel from all participating countries were required to isolate in hotel rooms for four days upon arrival in Edmonton and undergo daily testing.Teams without positive tests began skating Friday.Eight German players tested positive, so the majority of the team remains in quarantine until Dec. 24. A pair of Swedish staff members were also infected. That team continues isolating until Monday, with the exception of those exempt from serving longer periods based on previous positive tests that "provide a personal immunity and no threat of infection to others," the IIHF said in a statement.Canada opens defence of its world junior title Dec. 26 versus Germany.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020.The Canadian Press
The Sooners’ Big 12 conference title streak now sits at six thanks to a 27-21 win over No. 6 Iowa State on Saturday
The Buckeyes have won four straight Big Ten titles and are in line for another playoff berth.
LIVERPOOL, England — Mikel Arteta’s woes deepened when Arsenal was beaten by Everton 2-1 to go seven games without a win in the English Premier League as he marked a year in charge of the London club on Saturday.While Arsenal dropped to 15th, Everton — which Arteta played for like Arsenal — is up to second after a third win in eight days.Everton scored from only one shot on target as Rob Holding’s own goal opener was followed — after Nicolas Pepe’s equalizing penalty — by Yerry Mina’s header on the stroke of halftime.Arsenal was not helped by the absence of top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a tight calf but the visitors conceded possession from the off and lacked any intensity or desire to break up their opponents’ play.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Even after the extended break off the court, Gonzaga looks like the strongest college basketball team in the country.
Two New Orleans stars take center stage as we examine Week 15 injury news. Scott Pianowski has your mandatory look around.
The early part of Saturday’s college football action was very eventful for one bettor at BetMGM.
The pick was Joseph's sixth of the season. And it may be the best catch you see all weekend.