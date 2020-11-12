NFC race, Dolphins or Bills & how to build around a rookie QB | More Football

The guys separate the contenders from pretenders in the NFC, dive into the AFC East, offer thoughts on ways to make a franchise QB successful and break down the loaded QB class in the 2021 NFL draft and what that means for the teams at the bottom. They also touch on the NFL's new measures to promote diversity hires and tee up the biggest games of Week 10, including the Bills vs. Cardinals, Seahawks vs. Rams, Chargers vs. Dolphins and Vikings vs. Bears.