The NFC after 4 weeks: Which teams are worth believing in?

The NFC East and West will come down to the final weeks while a few veteran quarterbacks look to show they still got it.

What's up, y'all? It's Voch Lombardi. Watch every second of this NFL season when and where you want it only on DAZN.

Let's continue our coverage and break down the NFC after four games. And the first thing I see at the top of my nose is a bunch of nonsense in the NFC East. First of all, you get the Philadelphia Eagles, who are undefeated. They are 4-0. And some people are calling them the best team in the league, the best team in the NFC.

I think that's a bit much. But hey, they're 4-0. They get to say whatever they want to say. I'm going to chill. But shouts out to the Eagles. They're doing just fine.

What's nonsense about this division is that there's the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys that are 3-1 and the Daniel Jones-led New York Giants at 3-1 also. And all of these guys are winning for different reasons. I mean, the Cowboys are winning because of supporting staff, the defense, some of the weapons on offense, right?

But I think the Giants are 3-1 purely off coaching staff, man. Brian Daboll is doing some great things over there. Wink Martindale is doing some fantastic things with that defense. And I say fantastic because both sides of the ball, the Giants, they have a talent deficit, right? It's not like they have a Dallas Cowboys roster, and they're turning that into wins.

Brian Daboll is taking guys that ain't very good-- Brian Daboll and the rest of their coaching staff. Let's just be fair to them. They're taking dudes who aren't that good, and they're getting some quality product out of them, man. I say quality product loosely. They are 3-1.

So just imagine what happens when they start the draft for a little while and they start to get those guys in there that they really like. They're purposely sitting some of their best dudes on offense and not doing anything with the others. Guys like Kadarius Toney, guys like Kenny Golladay haven't gotten going. They've opted to use dudes like David Sills and Richie James. And they've been just fine. Weird what's going on with the Giants.

Will there be two teams from the NFC East to make the playoffs? I'm thinking Cowboys and the Eagles. I think the Giants will come down to Earth at some point. And the Washington Football Wizards, they just ain't good. So we're moving on from there.

The NFC West, who most would consider the other best team in the National Football League, they're looking weird also. Every team in the West is 2-2, all right? So you've got the 49ers, who are 2-2, who just did the Rams dirty on "Monday Night Football."

And let me just say this too, right? These teams are 2-2, the 49ers, Rams, Cardinals, and Seahawks. They aren't playing great football necessarily. But you have a feeling that any one of these teams could win the division. Any one of these guys can be the number one guy. And I would say mostly because it's that whole divisional common opponent thing.

If you're the Seattle Seahawks, you play against the 49ers, the Rams, the Cardinals. Look, you may have Geno Smith at quarterback, but you know these guys. So you can just game plan your way, coaching scheme your way into greatness. I'm not saying that it's a product for long-term success. But whatever team comes out of the West, if they end up like 9-7, that wouldn't be too unbelievable.

Now, as we go to the NFC North, this is another weird little proposition here because the Vikings, I feel like, have not been playing great football, but they're 3-1. The Packers are 3-1. And that makes a little bit of sense. The Bears are in third place at 2-2, in which they've been having their own struggle games, I would say. But the Detroit Lions, who may have the best offense, numbers-wise, in the National Football League-- sure, they got the they got the most points, for sure.

The dadgum Detroit Lions have scored 140 points. That's number one. But their problem is that their defense has given up 141 points. I think that's number one also. Y'all can fact check me on that.

So the Detroit Lions, their team looks the most fun. Their team looks like they have the most ability to get things going. Even when you lose a guy like DeAndre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown-- those guys were hurt. They didn't play last week. And you still find a way to get points in the 40s. Now, like, come on, Lions.

The Lions are probably a couple of good drafts away. I like what they're doing. They keep losing close games. So at some point, we're going to look at Dan Campbell and try to fix that. But you can't just say, oh, well, this team that was top five in these last few drafts or whatnot, right? You can't look at them and say, oh, well, y'all are not doing good enough.

They're playing pretty well for the talent that they have. It's just not resulting in wins. But they'll get their wins at some point.

And the NFC South, another combination of teams that I don't feel like are very great. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the big name team. They're probably going to be the winner of the division. They're 2-2 right now. And they haven't been looking like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their old self, right? They look fine. They look solid. But they don't look like that classic Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And when I say classic, I mean the last couple of years since Tom Brady's been there.

But the Falcons, who have scored the most points in the South here, they're at second place. And they're tied with Tampa Bay at 2-2. Do I think they sustain that? No, but the Falcons have the same problem that the Lions have, right?

The Falcons have scored 103 points. They've given up 101 points. So it just comes back to losing close games. They've got to figure that out.

And as far as the Panthers, Matt Rhule'll probably get fired before the year is over with. And as far as the Saints go, they're looking at Sean Payton. And Sean Payton is on TV. He's wearing his new TV suits. And he's breaking down games. I guess they're wishing that, hey, we know that you can win games with Taysom Hill, but why don't you come back and win some games with Jameis Winston? I think the South is pretty cut and dry here.

