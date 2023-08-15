Neymar to join Saudi's Al Hilal after $100-million transfer-fee deal with PSG
Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Hilal agreed a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.
Lionel Messi appeared to injure his left foot during Inter Miami practice Monday before Leagues Cup semifinal game against the Philadelphia Union.
The top Premier League goalscorer currently registered to a club in the division is Mohamed Salah with 139 and after him comes Romelu Lukaku on 121 goals, for four different clubs. At 30 years old, he is now spending his week with the rest of the Chelsea squad outsiders.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, both aiming to get back to .500 in the CFL standings, completed a trade Sunday. The Roughriders (4-5) acquired American quarterback Antonio Pipkin from the Tiger-Cats (3-5) in exchange for Global punter Kaare Vedvik. The six-foot-three, 225-pound Pipkin signed with the Tiger-Cats in July of 2023, dressing for two games. He comes to the Green and White with five seasons of CFL experience, previously spending time with the Montreal Alo
Sweden will not be haunted by past semi-final heartbreaks when they face Spain in the Women's World Cup, says Arsenal's Swedish boss Jonas Eidevall.
Friday's game was a family affair for team owner David Beckham
The NFL superstar could be seen in the stands at St. Andrews stadium, taking selfies with and dapping up Birmingham City fans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. In the petition filed Monday in Shelby County Probate Court, Oher asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of
Former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria addresses Jeter, player who cursed him, more
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. France's leading sports daily L'Equipe said on its website Sunday that the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. The Associated Press has asked defending French champion PSG to con
Jessica Mulroney is giving fans a glimpse into her workout routine.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, Tampa Bay said Sunday. Franco did not play in Sunday's 9-2 loss to Cleveland. “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said in a statement. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” Tampa Bay did not detail the natu
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social m
Daniel Cormier is not fond of USADA potentially bending the rules for former UFC dual champion and "Ultimate Fighter" coach Conor McGregor.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mostly from the stifling heat, maybe from the pressure, Lucas Glover needed to keep his hands from sweating and he learned a trick long ago from not wearing a glove. On the 17th tee Sunday, tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay, he dunked his hands in the ice water of a cooler for as long as he could stand it and then quickly dried them. “It literally stops them from sweating for a little while,” Glover said. And it did nothing to cool him off. Glover won the FedEx St. Jud
United’s debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic deep into time added on.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays finally got some rest and, hopefully, did some healing on Monday. Injuries have piled up over a 17-day stretch where the Blue Jays played every day. All-star shortstop Bo Bichette is the most prominent name on Toronto's injured list, but he's far from alone with closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., Platinum Glove centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliable reliever Trevor Richards joining him. The Blue Jays had Monday off and, after hosting the Philadelphia Phil
The Kansas City Current co-owner is going through the highs and lows of a big girl milestone with toddler daughter Sterling
MONTREAL — Elena Rybakina is not pleased with how her National Bank Open unfolded. The third seed from Kazakhstan lost to 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-1, 1-6, 2-6 Sunday afternoon in a semifinal originally scheduled for Saturday. Rybakina had already faced a difficult schedule this week due to numerous rain delays in Montreal. That includes a three-hour 27-minute marathon against Daria Kasatkina of Russia that wrapped up close to 3 a.m. local time on Saturday morning from which she s
Mark Zuckerberg is done trying to get Elon Musk to agree to fight.
While the performances provided no reason for panic, the NFL's top rookie QBs ranged from uneven to uninspiring in their exhibition debuts.