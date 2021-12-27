‘Next man up’: Chiefs WR Byron Pringle pops for two scores in blowout win
The four NBA roster guys and four 10-day hardship signings did their best on Boxing Day. But there's only so much an eight-man team can do.
Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season.
Buffalo showed the balance of power in the AFC East might have changed for good as their franchise QB paved the way for a huge win in New England.
What a season for the Cowboys cornerback.
Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were in prove-it spots on Sunday, and both lit up the scoreboard — for their teams and fantasy managers.
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
First-and-goal on the 5, victory at hand. What could go wrong? If you're Jacksonville: everything.
New Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson went through a lot in the past week.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse addressed the media after his team’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and touched on a number of topics.
If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?
The Blue Jays roster is in good shape, but there's still plenty of work to do after the lockout ends, whenever that is.
OBJ's generally not one to be upstaged.
Cole Beasley was outspoken about being unvaccinated over the summer.
Simone Biles was happy to see her boyfriend pick off a pass.
Cougars coach Jake Dickert made the desperate plea on Twitter after Miami withdrew on Sunday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and a spat with Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris added 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 117-96 on Sunday night. Philadelphia improved to 17-16 after dropping four of its last five. Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 17 points. The Wizards also are 17-16. Consecutive 3-pointers by Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry and Embiid keyed a 15-0 run that put the 76ers ahead 80-59 with 5:22 to play in the third quarter. W
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated Sacramento for the second time in 10 days, beating the Kings 127-102 on Sunday night. Ja Morant had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Grizzlies end a three-game losing streak. Jaren Jackson scored 21 points and John Konchar added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and seven assists for Sacramento, ending his run of four consecutive games with at least 20 points
The Buffalo Bills’ already beleaguered offensive line was dealt another blow when left guard Ike Boettger was carted off the field with a ruptured Achilles tendon in a big win against New England, and Jacksonville running back James Robinson left the Jaguars’ game against the New York Jets with an torn Achilles tendon. Those were the major injuries on a day when several teams had multiple players out after being placed on the COVID-19 list. The Kansas City Chiefs were missing three starters — Pr