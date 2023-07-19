'Next guy up mentality': Sac Republic FC looks to stay atop standings despite several recent injuries

The Sacramento Republic FC has been plagued with the injury bug over the last few weeks with the loss of starters Rodrigo Lopez, Sebastian Herrera, Luis Felipe, Jack Gurr and most recently, Dami Viader. “It’s a next guy up mentality because every single year and every single day, injuries happen throughout the season,” said goalkeeper Danny Vitiello. Practice was intense and chippy at times on Wednesday at Heart Health Park. “A little scuffle, a little skirmish, and I said to them it shows me that you care, and it means something to you, but doing it here doesn’t get results but doing it on a Saturday gets results,” said head coach Mark Briggs. Sacramento has won just one game in their last seven contests but managed to collect eight points during that span to remain on top of the USL Championship Western Conference standings.