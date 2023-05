CBC

Provincial police have identified human remains pulled from a car at the bottom of Lake Ontario as those of David Hannah, a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago. Police divers stumbled across his car while searching for a completely separate, submerged vehicle in January. It was hauled to the surface using a barge in early May. In a media release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the remains were Hannah and said they continue to investigate, along with the Office of t