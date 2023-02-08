Newton man sues city, claiming he was wrongfully arrested at traffic stop

CBC

Two teen girls who are charged with second-degree murder in connection with what police have called a "swarming" attack on Toronto man Ken Lee in December have been denied bail. Full-day bail hearings took place for both of the accused on separate days last month. Justice Maria Sirivar had reserved her decision on their respective releases until Tuesday. Four girls who are facing charges in the case have already been released on bail. The remaining two youths who have yet to have a bail decision