Newsom funds clearing homeless camps from state roads
Governor Newsom has announced more funding statewide to get the homeless off the streets.
Governor Newsom has announced more funding statewide to get the homeless off the streets.
Throughout the 50 days Noam and Alma Or were held captive in Gaza, one thought kept the siblings going: reuniting with their mother, who they’d been separated from on October 7 during Hamas’ brutal attacks on their community.
The former WWE Diva was involved in a collision that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida in 2022.
Some neighbours of an Ottawa highrise construction site say they've been left to chase the developer over a litany of issues — the latest being when their homes and vehicles were splattered with construction material earlier this month. They say developers and the city need to do more to mitigate the impact of construction on neighbourhoods where denser and taller buildings are being built.The Azure Westboro highrise at 2070 Scott St. stands more than 20 storeys tall. Its construction has brough
Rostyslav Lavrov was taken to Crimea but escaped, then sent a mocking photo to a Russian police officer from Kyiv, The Washington Post reported.
The hostages released from Gaza are now giving a glimpse into their lives in captivity since October 7.
A British government-ordered inquiry said Tuesday it found serious failings at hospitals where an electrician who was later convicted of murder had been able to have sex with more than 100 corpses over 15 years without being detected. David Fuller's necrophilia was uncovered in 2020 when police used DNA to tie him to the 1987 slayings of two women and also discovered millions of images of sexual abuse in his home. The images included videos of him having sex with the dead bodies of women and girls in the mortuaries at two hospitals where he worked in southeast England.
The murder of a 16-year-old boy could prove a “tipping point for French society”, Emmanuel Macron’s government warned as civilians were told not to take the law into their own hands.
A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.The officer fired his gun, s
Rep. Mike Gallagher is mocked after delivering one helluva hot take on Christmas trees.
PRINCE GEORGE — Parents of a 12-year-old boy who killed himself last month after falling prey to online sextortion are urging others to talk to their kids to make sure they don't also become victims of internet "predators." "They're just, they're not built for problems like this. They're not built for adult problems in a kid's world," Carson Cleland's father, Ryan Cleland, told CKPG, a television station in Prince George, B.C. Mounties in Prince George issued a statement Monday, more than six we
Caroline Glachan was found dead in the river Leven, Renton, Dunbartonshire on August 25 1996.
Two other teenagers were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after Kelvin Ward, 50, was left to die in the street.
Six teenagers go on trial Monday in Paris for their alleged roles in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class, a killing that led authorities to reaffirm France's cherished rights of expression and secularism. Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed on Oct. 16, 2020, near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. Paty’s name was disclosed on social media after a class debate on free expression during which he showed caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.
TORONTO — When Dr. Carolyn Snider arrives for her early morningemergency room shifts, she regularly sees between five and 10 people in the waiting area who don't need medical attention— just a safe place to stay warm. "(They're) truly there to just stay out of the elements," said Snider, chief of the emergency department at St. Michael's Hospital in downtown Toronto. "This has already been occurring this fall. I can't even imagine what will be occurring over the upcoming (winter) months," she sa
The Western New York community is mourning the loss of Kurt and Monica Villani who both died in Wednesday's car crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.
Former sheriff’s deputy Jay Allen Rotter was convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Leslie Lynn Hartman, with his service weapon in August 2020
UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Forty-one construction workers emerged dazed and smiling Tuesday from a collapsed tunnel in northern India where they had spent the last 17 days — a happy ending to an ordeal that had gripped the country and led to a massive rescue operation that overcame several setbacks. Locals, relatives and government officials erupted in joy, set off firecrackers and shouted “Bharat Mata ki Jai" — Hindi for “Long live mother India — as happy workers walked out after receiving a brie
Police were searching for the source of a foul odor, officials told news outlets.
After the return of her family, it feels "even more urgent to get all the hostages back," Shaked Haran tells PEOPLE, "because now we know what the reality there is like"
Trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed 28 times, Manchester Crown Court heard.